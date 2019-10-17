A chance to test Peterborough’s best toys before Christmas

To crown the city’s top toy for Christmas 2019, Toy Testing will take place at Peterborough’s Queensgate next week - and this year, the toys will be bigger, better and more exciting than ever before!

From The Ultimate Walking Buzz Lightyear and the Fortnite Battle Bus, to the LEGO Harry Potter Night Bus and the Pets Alive Robotic Llama, this will be a chance for children to play with and score the toys that everyone is going to want this Christmas.

Santa’s elves will be making a special trip from the North Pole to Queensgate’s Central square from Monday to Friday (21st to 26th) - 11am-4pm - in a pop-up toy factory outside Primark.

They will be on hand gathering and recording reviews, scores, opinions and reactions, so they can report back to the big man when they return home.

Experts have already predicted toys like the Owleez (the interactive owl pet), the LOL! Surprise 2-in-1 Glamper, the Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paw Jet and the Fisher Price Imaginext Transforming Batmobile are set to be in the top 20 – but it’s down to the kids of Peterborough to decide.

Everything included in the Toy Testing event will be available from Queensgate’s toy stores in the run-up to Christmas. The centre’s toy stockists include Argos, John Lewis, Game, Menkind, FlyingTiger and M&S – with plenty more stores offering stocking fillers such as sweet treats, accessories, PJs, clothes and more.

This free event is the perfect chance for families – and Santa – to see what tickles every child’s fancy, and it’s the perfect way to entertain the kids in half term too.

Rebecca Gibson, marketing manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre, said: “We’re kicking off this year’s event early because we think the little toy testers of Peterborough are the perfect people to dictate which toys are the ‘winners’ this Christmas! “It will give Santa, families and our retailers plenty of time to get fully stocked up with the toys that everyone wants – plus, it’s loads of fun to get involved and a great way to keep the kids occupied in half term.”