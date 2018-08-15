95% chance of torrential rain forecast for Peterborough by the Met Office

Peterborough looks set for a day of torrential rain as the Met Office is forecasting more than a 95% chance of downpours in the city.

Forecasters are predicting that the heavens will open between 6am and 2pm tomorrow, Thursday August 16.

Drier conditions will arrive from the northwest during the afternoon leaving a dry evening with sunny spells. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Friday and Saturday will be mainly dry with bright spells, although often breezy. Turning cloudier Sunday with outbreaks of rain and remaining breezy. Warm in brighter spells.

Next week there will probably be a good deal of dry and bright weather in the south and east, with only brief interludes of thicker cloud and rain. As a result, this part of the country may well stay very warm and humid.

This pattern is quite likely to continue into the following week, with warm dry weather predominating, especially in the south, and longer spells of rain and wind more likely in the north.