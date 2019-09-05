9 of the best things to do in the Peterborough area this week

Whittlesey Festival takes over the town centre on Sunday - plus there is comedy, theatre, music and a vintage fair to look forward to in and around Peterborough this week.

Whittlesey Festival

Duncan Oakley.

Whittlesey town centre, September 8

The Whittlesey Festival gets under way at 10am with a colourful and noisy parade from the Whittlesey Christian Church in Broad Street.

The official opening will take place at the Square, by Mayor of Whittlesey Councillor Julie Windle at 10.15am and there will be plenty of free attrtactions for all the family until 4pm including vintage vehicles, fairground rides, face painting and more.

Key Comedy Night

Key Theatre, September 6

This month’s comedy club features Duncan Oakley - a comic who performs an infectious mix of musical comedy and stand-up that has seen him become one of the leading headliners in the business. With an eye and ear for the silly, rude, playful and downright irritating occurrences of life Duncan musters up songs that not only make you laugh, they bury into the recesses of your mind and find you a humming tune with a smile on your face three days later, confused and wondering where it’s come from.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Vintage and Retro fair

St John’s Church, city centre, September 7

From 10am to 4pm the Church in the Square will host music, dancing, a vintage tearoom and retro hairdresser and many stalls selling clothes, accessories, jewellery, homewares, vinyl records, vintage fabrics, hand knits to 40s patterns, vintage style crafts and more.There is also a Dinner Dance at Bedford Hall, Thorney, in the evening.

Tickets from www.backtwo.us

The Numerous And Varied Assassinations of Oliver Cromwell

Key Theatre, September 11

Stuff of Dreams Theatre Company in association with The Keeper’s Daughter present a rehearsed reading of a new script exploring the attempted assassinations of Oliver Cromwell. The project is supported by Vivacity, The Cromwell Museum, The Seagull Theatre + Arts Council England.

Starts 2.30pm, free

The Bon Jovi Experience

The Cresset, September 6

The band features Jon Bon Jovi clone frontman Tony Pearce, accompanied by great musicians and top look-alikes! Touring all over the world to ecstatic crowds, the band

have seen sell-out shows in a great many venues and theatres. Get ready to rock

and roll!

Tickets at www.cresset.co.uk

The Ultimate Commitments & Blues Brothers Experience

The Cresset, September 7

The Dublin Soul meets Chicago Blues in a fantastic double tribute to both the film and music of both cult classics - The Commitments and The Blues Brothers.

Tickets at www.cresset.co.uk

New Jersey Boys

GER Club, March, September 7

A family show featuring the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

Tickers from www.germarch.co.uk

Lipstick On Your Collar

Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre, September 7

Step back in time to the golden era of music where the jukebox roared and feet didn’t touch the floor. Get your dancing shoes at the ready, grab yourself a milkshake and relax - you are in for an evening of back to back hits from the 1950s and 60s.

Tickets: 01780766455

Exhibition

Wisbech Museum Hudson gallery until October

Lost love is at the heart of this three-month exhibition on Ancient Egypt which tells a story of a band of loyal friends and their 1864 search for the treasures of ancient Egypt many years before Tutenkhamun’s tomb was found.

www.wisbechmuseum.org.uk

It’s been providing a background during the school summer holidays to a series of hands-on activities linked to Ancient Egypt for children and adults, including virtual reality experiences (see www.wisbechmuseum.org.uk).

And it will continue through September and up to October 26 for everyone who’d like to browse in greater depth a narrative that shines a light on British attitudes to travel and tourism then compared with today, when the experience is so much more widely available.

