9 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

There’s music, dance, theatre,interesting talks and a Festival of Remembrance to look forward across the Peterborough area this week

Festival of Remembrance

The Cresset, November 8

A moving evening of beautiful melodies and poignant words commemorating the

city’s fallen soldiers and the service and sacrifice of the armed forces, in support of

the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal. Featuring the city’s award-winning choirs Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Youth Choir.

Tickets at www.cresset.co.uk

Peterborough Jazz Club

The Boizot Lounge, New Theatre, November 10

The Gilad Atzmon Quartet are this month’s guests. Gilad Atzmon is an acclaimed international saxophonist and clarinetist and tours extensively around the world with his quartet. Gilad is one of the most talented saxophonists on the world stage, performing a mix of classic jazz standards and originals with an energy and enthusiasm that is hugely infectious.

Tickets at newtheatre-peterborough.com

Peterborough Gang Show

Key Theatre, November 11-16

The gang will be sure to entertain you in their annual show, performing a mixture of songs, dances and comedy sketches from past and present... something for all the family! Join the cast for an entertaining night which is sure to have you moving in your seats and clapping throughout!

Approximate running time: 2 hours.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Normcore

Peterborough Regional College, November 12

A brand-new dance work by Portuguese choreographer, and Metal artist in residence, Dinis Machado. The piece is a ‘playground dance’ for five international performers from Sweden, Finland, Portugal and the UK. In an empowered and defiant act of ‘undressing’, the performers leave their genders and histories behind to blur the boundaries around categorisation, and how they might be seen by others.

Tickets at metalculture.com

John Illsley

Key Theatre, November 13

A founder member and long-time bass player of Dire Straits, John was a major part of one of the biggest bands of all time. Joined by old friend and Dire Straits co-manager Paul Cummins, who will be quizzing him on times past, he will also be playing Dire Straits classics.

Tickets at vivacity.org

An Evening with Professor Francis Pryor MBE

The Brewery Tap, Westgate, November 13

Spend an evening in the company of the man known as the discoverer of Flag Fen Bronze Age Settlement in Peterborough and a regular contributor to Channel 4 TV programme Time Team. Francis will present an entertaining and illustrative talk and introduce to you his latest book ‘The Fens’ which will be followed by a booksigning opportunity.

Tickets at www.eventbrite.com

Peterborough Civic Society

St Mark’s Church Hall, Lincoln Road, November 11, 7.30pm

Julie Spence OBE QPM, Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, will be speaking about the role and duties of the Lord Lieutenant. All welcome.

peterboroughcivicsociety.org.uk

Back To The Blitz

Stamford Corn Exchange, November 11

Celebrate Remembrance Sunday with songs from yesteryear and a rousing patriotic finale. This is a fundraising event for the theatre.

Tel 01780 766445

The Scarecrow’s Wedding

Stamford Corn Exchange, November 13 and 14

This heart-warming and award-winning adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s bestselling book is bursting at the seams with Scamp Theatre’s inimitable style. An hour-long children’s show packed with live music and laughter,

Tel 01780 766445