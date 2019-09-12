9 of the best things to do in and around Peterborough this week

Soldiers will lay siege to Crowland this weekend, there’s a last chance to see Gaia, an introduction to meditation, comedy, theatre and more to look forward in and around Peterborough.

Concert - Goodbye Gaia

Fodens Band

Peterborough Cathedral, September 14

An evening of song under the Gaia artwork with Gabriella Pineda-Rodrigues, mezzo soprano, accompanied by pianist Kate Wishart, featuring popular songs and operatic arias to mark the closing of the Gaia exhibition. The programme includes songs from musical theatre blockbusters such as The Sound of Music, Les Misérables and Carousel, as well as some of the more famous operatic arias and 1960s’ hits such as Moon River. The exhibition closes to visitors at 3.30pm on Sunday.

Tickets via www.ticketisland.co.uk/peterboroughcathedral

Brass and Voices with Foden’s Band

The Cresset, September 14

The world-famous Foden’s Band will be in Peterborough for one night only, performing with the city’s award-winning Peterborough Male Voice Choir, Peterborough Voices and Peterborough Youth Choir. Consistently ranked as one of the finest brass bands in the world, Foden’s Band have won 12 British Open titles and 14 National Championships of Great Britain.

Tickets at www.cresset.co.uk

Funhouse Comedy club

The Lightbox, Bridge Street, September 13

Topping the bill is comedian and writer John Ryan who has appeared on TV in such shows as, ‘The Weakest Link’, ‘Watchdog’ and ‘Bring It On’. Opening the night will be comedy magician Mandy Muden - you may have seen her on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent. Also appearing will be Rahul Kohli, and compere is Paul Revill.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Siege of Crowland Abbey

Crowland, September 14 and 15

The Cittie of London Brigade from The Sealed Knot will re-enact The Siege of Crowland Abbey 1643 - with more soldiers, cannons and mortar, a Living History Camp, and displays, cavalry parades, a torchlit night march into Crowland by Oliver Cromwell’s regiment followed by a spectacular night battle with a fireworks finale.

The weekend of events gets underway on Saturday at Trinity Bridge at 11.15am with the first march to the abbey. The torchlit parade will start at 7.15pm. Sunday’s events start at Trinity Bridge at 12.15pm.

Creative writing workshop with crime writer Alison Bruce

Deepings Library, September 19, 2pm

Develop your writing and maybe make that elusive novel in you a step closer with the author of eight crime novels and two non-fiction titles. Alison has completed seven

books in the critically acclaimed Gary Goodhew series set in Cambridge. Her most recent release is the standalone psychological thriller I Did It for Us.

Tickets: 01778 346528.

Meditation Introductory Talk

Peterborough Town Hall, September 16

Kelsang Rak-ma will talk about the basics of meditation and how applying these methods in your everyday life will lead to happiness for yourself and others.

www.drolmacentre.org.uk

Peterborough Local History Society

St Mark’s Church Hall, Lincoln Road, tonight at 7.30pm

The talk is on Parks and Gardens in the Landscape: the significance of some of our local historic parks and gardens and is given by Rev David Bond. Entrance £3.

www.peterboroughlocal-historysociety.co.uk

Panto auditions

Key Theatre, September 15

A chance to perform alongside a professional company on the Key stage throughout the Christmas period in Beauty and the Beast. Ages 10- 12 from 11am; Ages 13 - 18 from 2pm.

More from panto@vivacity.org

Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman

Key Theatre, September 14, 2pm and 7pm

Look out ‘cause here it comes…. Cheer on Hugh Jackman, lust after Zach Efron and hiss Rebecca Ferguson as you experience The Greatest Showman in the greatest way possible - with lyrics on the screen so you can join.

Tickets at vivacity.org