9 of the best things to do in and around Peterborough this week

Looking for something to do? There are fun mazes, fetes, storytime and a major car and bike show to keep people entertained in and around Peterborough in the next seven days.

Summer of Fun Maze

Summer stories at Queensgate

PE1 retail park, until September 1

The retail park is hosting something extra special for families for the summer. With plenty of twists and turns, visitors can navigate and explore a giant maze that will lead to a 50 ft tall helter-skelter volcano! Climb to the top of this molten mountain, then slide down the flow of lava to reach the ground once more. Each week, the magnificent maze will adopt a different theme. From jungle japes (August 4-11) to Aztec antics and Egyptian entertainment to Jurassic jaunts.

www.pe1.co.uk

Archaeologist for a day

Skylark Maize Maze in the shape of Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story,'Skylark Garden Centre, Wimblington'Tuesday 16 July 2019. 'Picture by Terry Harris. THA THA

Peterborough Cathedral, August 7-15

A holiday club adventure day with an archaeology theme, for children aged eight to 12. Learn how archaeologists dig to carefully uncover the past, layer by layer. Climb up to the Triforium to discover clues to the cathedral’s history, to piece together what the building would have looked like 900 years ago. Explore different archaeological techniques to discover how archaeologists unpack history. Investigate real artefacts to discover the history of Peterborough Cathedral.

More info at schoolvisits@peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Summer Fun

Maxey Classic Car and Bike Show

Springfields, Spalding, until August 26

Family-oriented shows return to the stage in the Festival Gardens. Show themes will change each week and as part of the fun, every show will include a fancy-dress competition for the children. August 5-11 is Ben’s Beach Party– a super beach-themed party, with twice-daily shows from the spectacular acrobatic and tumbling gymnast Backflip Ben.

www.springfieldsoutlet.co.uk

Summer of Stories

Queensgate until August 9

Enjoy fun with book characters, family story time and crafts. Stories will be read by the wonderful Wendy Wordsworth, including Fairytale Friends with Little Red Riding Hood and the Not-So-Big-Bad Wolf;

Adventures with Words with Will Whiskers the Mouse and Hermione Hare; Dip into Stories with Egg Soldiers; The Magic of Stories with Professor Page Turner and Harry Hardback.

www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk/

Toy Story Maize Maze

Skylark Garden Centre, near March, until September 3

To Cambridgeshire & beyond ... for a great Toy Story tribute!

Edward Gowler and his team at Wimblington’s Skylark Garden Centre have painstakingly cut over 3km of pathways in their 12 acre field of maize plants. The paths have been carefully cut out using GPS technology and when viewed from the air the shapes of Buzz Lightyear and Woody are revealed. The paths also form a maze for visitors to get lost in. The images of Buzz & Woody are each over 150 metres (500 feet) tall and are believed to be the biggest Toy Story images ever created.

As well as the Maize Maze there are also a range of activities including the Pesky Pigeons tractor trailer ride, King’s Coop Castle with three mega slides, pig racing, pedal go-karts, jumping pillow and more.

Admission prices: Adults £10.00, Children (3-15) £12.00, Family (2+2 or 1+3) £42.00, Children under 3 Free. Free parking..

For details visit www.skylark-events.co.uk.

Classic Car and Bike Show

Quarry Lane, Maxey, Aug 10

Now in its 18th year, the event promises to attract a large entry of two and four-wheel vehicles. A great day out for all the family, with live music from Paul Lake and the jazz band Herbie Lamb Quartet, real ale bar, BBQ and children’s amusements. Admission is just £5 with free entry for exhibitors and under

14s.

The show opens to the public at 11am with judging taking place between 1pm and 3.30pm. More at: maxey-classiccarandbikeshow.com

Concert

Fotheringhay Church, August 11

Easy Sunday Music with Jill Crossland, a pianist who pursues an active concert and recording career, including a number of appearances at London’s Wigmore Hall and South Bank. She will playing music from Bach and Brahms.

3pm to 4pm, free entry.

Family Fun Day

St Mary’s Church, New Road, August 11

As part of the church’s 25th Anniversary celebrations, there will be an indoor bouncy castle, hot dogs, burgers and drinks and lots of traditional games including hook a duck, face painting, mehendi

(hand painting with organic henna), a photo booth, indoor bowls or a chance to try bell-ringing.

Open 12.30pm to 3pm. Free.

Garden Fete

Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, August 11

There will be fun and games including hoopla, bean bag throw, lucky dip, crafts, tombola, raffle, guess the name, and kid’s treasure hunt at 2pm. There’s also the chance to soak someone in the stocks, and to browse stalls selling an array of goods. There’s a wine or water stall and the opportunity to purchase delicious cakes and homemade pickles and jams.

Open 11am to 4pm