84-year-old man left waiting 11 hours for ambulance in Peterborough

An 84-year-old man was left waiting for an ambulance for 11 hours in Peterborough.

Arthur Dolloway was advised to call for an ambulance by his GP on Friday after developing problems with his leg.

Daughter-in-law Angela Dolloway called for the ambulance to come to Kesteven Walk in Peterborough at 2.12pm - but the crew did not arrive until 12.55am - nearly 11 hours later.

Angela said; “He had pressure sores on his foot and blood sugar levels were causing a problem.

“We called the ambulance when the doctor advised us to. We were told it would be a two to four hour wait because they were so busy.

“We then got a call at 8pm when they said they would ring every hour.

“At midnight we were told we were next on the list.

“We should not have to wait for so long like that.”

Mr Dolloway is still in hospital receiving treatment five days later.

An East of England Ambulance Service Trust spokesperson said the call had not been categorised as a ‘life threatening emergency, but apologised for the delay.

He said: “We apologise for any distress caused by the delay of an ambulance.

“At the time of the call, the Trust was dealing with a high number of life threatening emergencies in the area.

“We welcome the patient or their family to get in touch if they wish to discuss this case further.”