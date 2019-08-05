80s soul legends Shalamar back in Peterborough to make you feel good

There is another night to remember in store for Shalamar fans, when the band returns to Peterborough this autumn.

It will be the third visit in as many years for the 80s hit-makers, who will take to the Peterborough New Theatre stage on November 2.

The band has just released a new cd GOLD- The Greatest Hits featuring 42 feel good tracks across 3CDs, and a special vinyl pressing on 180g Gold heavyweight vinyl featuring all of the bands US and UK top 40 chart singles, plus 12” disco mixes.

The Peterborough gig will be part of the second leg of their ‘Gold - Greatest Hits 2019’ Tour, and because of the band’s international schedule there’s only room for 10 shows.

“Our first show in Peterborough in May 2017 was on a Tuesday night and our second in 2018 was on a Sunday. Both were great crowds – now we’ve got the best night of the week for a party,” said lead singer Howard Hewett. “We’ve looking forward to coming back and performing all our greatest hits from our new Top 20 album to the people of Peterborough and beyond.

“Its going to be Saturday Night Fever but with real Soul and Disco music anthems.”

With the band featuring original members Howard Hewett, Jeffrey Daniel alongside with Carolyn Griffey, daughter of Solar Records Founder Dick Griffey then you can expect to hear all the big hits - There It Is, I Can Make You Feel Good, 2nd Time Around, Take That to The Bank, Make That Move, Dead Giveaway, Right in the Socket and of course A Night To Remember.

There may also be a very special guest joining the band on the New Theatre stage and plans are also underway for the party to continue afterwards in the Broadway Suite with show promoter Steve Jason looking to host a ‘Gables Aftershow Party’ in the Boizot Lounge at the theatre with some of the original DJs from the infamous Werrington venue that was the home of the Peterborough Soul crowd during the

1982-1987 era.

Tickets are on sale from from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com. Tickets start from just £20 plus venue booking fee.