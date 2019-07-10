60 gins and 60 rums at drinks festival in Peterborough this weekend

Would you consider yourself a gin or a rum lover? Or perhaps you’re both. Whatever the answer, there’s good news for everyone as the Gin & Rum Festival is coming to Peterborough.

The largest touring gin and rum festival is coming to the Peterborough Cathedral on Friday and Saturday this week with over 60 different gins and 60 different rums. The event will also offer live entertainment, a selection of tasty street food and the opportunity for guests to spend quality time exploring a wide range products.

The Gin and Rum Festival comes to Peterborough this weekend. gz2GkVfAmPJp_I_1C5Gi

The event will run an evening session on Friday followed by two sessions on Saturday so you can choose to have a daytime drinking afternoon or into the evening. Doors will open from 12:30pm until 5pm followed by an evening session which takes place at 6:30pm to 11pm.

Schweppes is the official tonic partner and every visitor will be able to try a selection of rums and gins, paired with the brand’s premium range, Schweppes 1783, which includes Cucumber, Salty Lemon and Muscovado flavours.

Rosalind Brown, Marketing Manager, Coca Cola GB said, “We’re so excited to be the official sponsor of Gin and Rum festival this year! As gin has been on the rise in recent years, rum is also going through a renaissance – while the classic G&T remains popular, more and more people are choosing rum based cocktails. This is the perfect platform for us to show how versatile our mixers can be, and our premium Schweppes 1783 range offers a wealth of unique flavours which can be paired with different rums and gins alike. We hope everyone enjoys the festival!”

The founder of The Gin & Rum Festival, Bobby Nanua, said: “I am delighted to have launched the UK’s very first Gin and Rum Festival. We have had a fantastic year in 2018 hosting the festival in over 20 cities, now it is a great pleasure to bring the festival back to over 30 other cities across the UK in 2019.”

Ticket prices will include a Copa glass, a Gin and Rum Festival satchel and your all-important Gin and Rum bible, featuring all the fantastic drinks the festival has to offer.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.ginandrumfestival.com.