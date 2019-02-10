£50k funding boost for Nene Valley Railway

Nene Valley Railway (NVR) has received a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant of £50,000 for a project which focuses on its internal workings.

NVR will be able to bring in expert help to review its structure and operations, recommend and develop training for staff, managers and board members and strengthen the management structure.

A more professional NVR can then move confidently into 2020 showing increased benefits to visitors, volunteers, staff members and the community at large.

NVR general manager Sarah Piggott said: “To secure the grant from the National Lottery is a tremendous boost for the railway.

“We have worked hard in recent years to get Nene Valley Railway on the map for tourism and as a key museum and heritage site in the east of England.

“The grant will enable us to afford much needed expert advice, to look at the organisation as a whole and to ensure we are on the right track.

“Everyone at the railway works so hard on the day-to-day, so to have this support to help secure our future is so important and really exciting for us.”