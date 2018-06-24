50 firefighters tackling huge blaze in Wisbech

Have your say

Around 50 firefighters are currently tackling a fire involving a building on on Brigstock Road in Wisbech.

There are lots of emergency service vehicles around the area, so the public is asked to avoid the area if possible.

The smoke can be seen from as far away as Peterborough.

The fire has broken out in a wood yard.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "Crews are at the scene of a well developed fire involving an industrial warehouse building on Brigstock Road in Wisbech.

"Residents are asked to avoid the area and keep doors and windows closed if they live close by."

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze in Wisbech. Photo: @cambsfrs

