£5,000 for Nene Park Trust

Nene Park Trust has received £5,000 to fund the conversion of a vehicle store into a fully equipped workshop, from which its volunteer team will be able to create a wide range of products for use.

The donation was provided by the Santander Foundation and will allow the trust, which runs Ferry Meadows, to create bird boxes and feeders, fencing, planters and more.

Adrian Oates, the trust’s head of fundraising, said its volunteers “will make excellent use of the workshop and we’re pleased we can play a part in building up their transferrable skills.”

Paul Easthorpe, Gareth Lorman and Devon Brooks from the trust received a cheque from Stella Gatehouse and Holly Simpson at Santander in Long Causeway.