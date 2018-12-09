£250,000 of lottery money for projects in Peterborough

Projects in Peterborough will benefit from more than £250,000 of National Lottery funding.

The money has been awarded to 14 community projects. Nearly half of it will go to Groundwork Luton and Bedfordshire to be used in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Groundwork works with families, children’s centres, nurseries and other early years professionals to support parents to make use of their neighbourhood green spaces and help their children prevent inactive childhoods.

More than £30,000 will go to DIAL Peterborough which offers a free and confidential supportive service for anyone with a physical disability.

Contact A Family will receive £10,000 to run a pilot project helping parents of disabled children get the skills and confidence to return to work and find employment.

St Augustine’s CofE (Voluntary Aided) Junior School in Woodston is receiving £10,000 to deliver mentoring sessions to children and families to help overcome poor emotional resilience, low self-esteem, anger, attachment issues and anxiety issues.

The same amount of money has been awarded to Peterborough Bhat Sikh Association, to improve the temple to help run more community activities and make it more accessible, and the Gurkha Nepalese Community Peterborough to help Gurkhas and their families integrate into the community and receive support.

South Grove Community Association received just under £10,000 to purchase IT to be used for training, while Welbourne Primary School in Werrington received nearly £9,000 for a new trim trail on the school grounds to increase active lifestyles.

Other recipients included Blossom Court Club in Bretton which received more than £7,000 to run a series of social events and workshops to bring together older people at risk of isolation in the community.