20 firefighters rush to blaze involving multiple cars at Wyberton

Six cars were left badly damaged after a blaze on London Road, Wyberton, last night (Sunday).

Around 20 firefighters from Kirton, Boston and Donington attended the fire at around 7pm.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that there was severe fire damage to six cars and numerous car parts within a compound.

Firefighters using breathing apparatus and three hose reels extinguished the blaze.

The fire service said it was caused by a spark from controlled burning nearby igniting one of the vehicles.