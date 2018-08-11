14 charities first to benefit from new lottery

Fourteen local charities and good causes are the first to be approved as beneficiaries of LotterySK - South Kesteven’s new local lottery which is due to launch in September.

Registered charities, good causes and voluntary organisations from Bourne, the Deepings, Grantham, Stamford and other villages in South Kesteven, which meet the eligibility criteria, can sign up now to benefit from LotterySK on the website www.lotterysk.co.uk.

The first draw will be on Saturday, October 27 in which players can win prizes of up to £25,000. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, September 18.

The first charities to sign up to LotterySK are:

All Saints and St John’s Centre, Stamford

Belvoir Cricket & Countryside Trust

Carers First, Lincolnshire

Friends of Sandon and Ambergate (FOSA)Ambergate

Grantham Civic Society

Grantham District Explorers

Grantham Target Shooting Club

Inspire+

Kesteven Rideabilty

Mindspace Stamford Ltd

North Witham Village Hall

SSAFA Lincolnshire (Grantham division)

The Butterfield Centre, Bourne

Three Counties Dog Rescue

Several more charities are currently going through the approval process.

From each £1 ticket, 60 pence will go to local good causes that work in South Kesteven – more than twice the proportion raised by the National Lottery.

When a participant chooses one of the registered charities or good causes the organisation will receive a 50 pence donation, with 10 pence going towards a central ‘Community Fund’. If no charity is chosen, all 60 pence goes to the Fund.

Among the first charities to sign up to benefit from LotterySK are the All Saints and St John’s Centre, Stamford.

Business manager Rebecca Goff said: “Our trustees are on a major fundraising journey to secure the future of our building as a meeting facility for the whole Stamford community. It is already regularly used by lots of local organisations including the Stamford Foodbank, Sixth Stamford Cubs, Scouts and Beavers and private users providing a range of activities including keep fit, dog training and mother and toddler groups.

“Following our successful roof repair campaign we will be launching our next round of fundraising and centre development plans at a community reception on September 8.

“When we heard about LotterySK we couldn’t wait to get involved as, for small charities like us, it will provide a much-needed way of raising funds. It’s so easy to sign up and all we have to do is promote our own lottery page and sell at least 20 tickets. We can’t wait now for the first draw and hope that lots of other good causes in the district sign up before then.”

South Kesteven District Council deputy leader Councillor Kelham Cooke, said: “I’m delighted these 14 charities, who are all working in very different ways to support residents in our district, have signed up to LotterySK.

“LotterySK is not the council’s lottery. It’s our lottery and the active involvement of community groups, registered charities and other good causes are critical to its success so ticket buyers have lots of choice of who they can support.

“It is free to register but is an easy way for our community groups and charities, who are very much at the heart of our community, to raise much-needed funds. The more tickets they sell the more money they will receive.”

A lottery management company, Gatherwell, has been appointed to run the scheme, having already launched similar lotteries in places such as Melton Mowbray, Corby, Mansfield and Portsmouth.

Gatherwell’s managing director Ben Speare said: “We are delighted that charities are already signing up to LotterySK. We’re looking forward to helping support local causes in the district in partnership with South Kesteven District Council.”

Good causes wishing to find out more information or sign up should go to www.lotterysk.co.uk or email rachael.thornton@southkesteven.gov.uk.