13 of the best things to do around Peterborough this week

There is Joseph for theatre lovers, the end of panto season, local history talks and more to look forward to in the Peterborough area this week.

New Theatre until January 11

Starring Mark McMullan (Britain’s Got Talent finalist) Bill Kenwright’s production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s sparkling family musical is brought to life in a colourful explosion of joy. Retelling the Biblical story of Joseph, his 11 brothers and the coat of many colours, this magical musical is full of unforgettable songs including Go, Go, Go Joseph, Any Dream Will Do, Jacob and Sons, Close Every Door To Me and many more. Read the review here.

Tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Nick Sharratt Exhibition

Circus of Horrors

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, January 11-March 29

Immerse youself in Nick’s world, find out about his childhood and what inspired him to become an illustrator, and meet a host of the characters that he has created throughout his career. Have a go at drawing a selection of his characters using a light box, and there’s a touch screen interactive where you can create your own digital “Sharracter”.

On Saturday, Nick will be on hand to sign books between 10.30am and 4pm with fun family drop-in activities.

Stamford Arts Centre, January 10, 11 and 12

Expect dazzling costumes, fabulous scenery and some truly magical surprises during this fun-filled show that is keeping the festive spirit alive in January! Don’t miss your opportunity to boo the evil Poison Ivy (played by Rebecca Sibthorpe), laugh along with Dame Tilly Trott (Stamford favourite Vince Williams) and cheer on our hero Jack (Josh Harrison Yellop). Featuring Lincolnshire’s biggest Giant, talented children from the local area and some amazing video projection.

Tickets at www.stamfordartscentre.com

Victoria Hall, Oundle, January 15-18

OATS (Oundle Amateur Theatrical Society) have been putting on productions since 1986 in Oundle. Everyone involved is a volunteer and gives up a lot of time to make the pantomime such a success.

Tickets at oundlestival.org.uk or call 01832 274734

Peterborough Civic Society

St Mark’s Church Hall, Lincoln Road, January 13

The speaker is Tom Grimes, Chairman of Trustees, who will be speaking about Three Hundred Years of the Spalding Gentlemen’s Society. In the course of his Tour of Great Britain, Daniel Defoe recorded that “the town of Spalding is not large, but pretty well built and well inhabited”, but he was nevertheless glad to leave on account of the “horrid” fen country air! Spalding must indeed have been “well inhabited” for it to have initiated in 1710 (close to the time of Defoe’s visit) its Gentlemen’s Society, “for the supporting of mutual benevolence and their improvement in the liberal sciences and in polite learning”. The leading light in its early years was Maurice Johnson of Ayscoughfee Hall, a successful lawyer, who had forged many contacts with leading figures in London society.

Starts 7.30pm, all welcome.

Future Network Quiz

Chauffeurs Cottage, St Peter’s Road, January 16

Kick off the New Year and shake off the cobwebs with Metal’s Future Network Quiz – a pub style ‘art quiz’, where guest artists put their spin on the creative networking night, deciding the rounds and themes of the evening; it’s an evening that offers some light hearted fun, still with a chance to meet other

creatives and hear about upcoming opportunities.

Host is artist, writer and performer Talia Randall, known for her quiz ‘Not Your Average Game Show’.

Anarchic, silly and definitely not safe for prime-time TV, games include interpretative dance to the nation’s favourite theme tunes and a cut-throat pun competition. All you need to bring is a little curiosity. Come as a team or be allocated one when you arrive.

Doors open at 6pm

Railcar journeys

Nene Valley Railway, January 12, 19 and 26

Enjoy panoramic winter views of the Nene Valley line and surrounding countryside from NVR’s heated Swedish railcar. The Swedish railcar departs Wansford at 10:30, 11:50, 13:10 and 14:30 calling at all stations. There will be a licensed trolley service for the sale of hot and cold drinks and confectionery and the Turntable Café and gift shop will be open all day at Wansford.

Book at www.nvr.org.uk

New Theatre, January 16

An immersive celebration of an astounding 25 years – an amazing amalgamation of acts, driven by a rock ‘n’ roll sound scape, a show that will have you sat on the edge of your seat when not falling off it with laughter.

Tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Winnie The Poo Weekend

Sacrewell Farm, January 11 and 12

Celebrate the birthday of A.A. Milne with a family day out. Build a house at Pooh Corner for Eeyore or go on a family Woozle Hunt to see what tracks you can find. If you get a bit chilly there will be Winnie the Pooh themed crafts or snuggle up in the mill house for storytelling with Piglet and Pooh.

Book at www.sacrewell.org.uk

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

In Blinded by the Light, music fanatic Javed discovers the illustrious back catalogue of The Boss and his world is turned upside down; already a creative soul, his passion for music and writing is set alight by the songs of the working-class poet, whose lyrics feel all too familiar to the aspirational teenager. Yearning to escape his rundown hometown and the rules of his traditional Pakistani household, Javed finds himself caught in between two worlds .

Starts 7.30pm

Peterborough Local History Society

St Mark’s Church Hall, tonight

The speaker is David D’Arcy, director of D’Arcy’s Jewellers and the subject is; The story of a business and a family at 7 Westgate. It starts at 7.30pm and all welcome.

peterboroughlocalhistory.co.uk

Nature Tots

Ferry Meadows, January 13

A fun outdoor parent and toddler group with a nature theme to include a messy craft activity, time to explore the beautiful outdoors, story and song time.

Starts 10am, age 2+

Salsa Party

The Fleet, Fletton, January 12

Local dance club everybodysalsa.com are offering free entry for new faces – welcoming everybody who’d like to experience a hot salsa club for the first time. No prior dance experience is needed, and no partner is required, just turn up.

For more information visit www.everybodysalsa.com