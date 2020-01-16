12 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

There’s op class theatre and the quirky Straw Bear Festival to look forward to in Peterborough this week

Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival

The Katharine of Aragon Festival at Peterborough Cathedral.

Whittlesey town centre, January 16-19

The annual festival returns with the highlight, the parade, starting at 10.30am at the Manor leisure Centre on Saturday.

www.strawbear.org.uk

Cabaret

Peterborough New Theatre, January 21-25

TV star and prolific musical theatre leading man John Partridge, Kara Lily Haworth and the veteran Antita Harris star in the multi-award winning production from the Bill Kenwright stable.

www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Circus Starr

Key Theatre, January 21

Circus Starr return with two performances (4.45pm and 7pm), bringing the magical art of circus to children who have disabilities and additional learning needs. And this time they welcome a British Sign Language interpreter, making both shows deaf friendly!

This year’s accessible performance will see Ringmaster Joel Hatton present cool circus skills from Romy Bauer and foot juggling from Germaine Delbosq. But not only that, thanks to comedy from lovable clowns Andreea and Nicolino, Circus Starr will share smiles with those who need it most.

Tickets from vivacity.org

Joe Brown

New Theatre, January 17

The rock ‘n’ roll legend is celebrating 60 years in the business. Combining timeless classics, rockabilly, gospel, country, bluegrass, and rock ‘n’ roll with Joe’s effervescent delivery and humorous reminiscences, this sensational show is a musical journey not to be missed. Joe’s band includes among others fiddle virtuoso Tom Leary; guitar / mandolin veteran Steve Simpson; bass player Andy Crowdy and stalwart band member, drummer, percussionist and singer Phil Capaldi.

Tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Some Guys Have All The Luck

New Theatre, January 18

Capturing the excitement, energy and charisma that have made Rod Stewart a true rock icon, this show includes his trademark moves on stage and all the hits - Handbags & Gladrags, Maggie May, Baby Jane, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy, Sailing, Tonight’s The Night, The First Cut Is The Deepest, and You’re In My Heart.

Tickets from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

The Sleeping Beauty (recorded screening from The Royal Ballet

Key Theatre Studio, tonight

The wicked fairy Carabosse is furious she wasn’t invited to Princess Aurora’s christening. She gives the baby a spindle, saying that one day the Princess will prick her finger on it and die. The Lilac Fairy makes her own christening gift a softening of Carabosse’s curse: Aurora will not die, but will fall into a deep sleep, which only a prince’s kiss will break. On her 16th birthday, Aurora discovers the spindle and pricks her finger. She falls into an enchanted sleep, and the whole palace sleeps with her. 100 years later, Prince Florimund discovers the palace, hidden deep within a great, dark forest. He wakes Aurora with a kiss.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Burns Night Supper

Peterborough Cathedral, January 18

The supper, complete with the traditional piper and recitations, will be held in the evocative setting of the Cathedral’s North Transept and will include a ceilidh with a caller and live music from the band, Hannibal’s Heroes. Guests are invited to wear a kilt, or something tartan as part of their outfit. A three course meal will be served with whisky toasts.

Tickets from www.ticketisland.co.uk/peterboroughcathedral or 01733 355315

Nation launch

Peterborough PE1 retail Park, January 18

The huge indoor bouncy castle arena opens its doors to the public, custom fitted with super slides, a gigantic ball pool, dual wipeout zone, obstacle courses, a gladiator battle podium and a special ‘Inflata Bubbles’ section where people of all ages achieve lift-off.

More at www.inflatanation.com

Exhibition

Norman Cross Gallery, until Feb 8

This new exhibition ‘Segments’ features works by Tony Nero, some of which

were first shown in his exhibition ’Mixed Emotions’, held at the City Gallery in Peterborough a few years ago. Some of the pieces were later shown in the Flux exhibition in London. Painter and sculpture Alessandra Desole features in this exhibition and is showing her paintings for the first time at Norman Cross. Alessandra, who was born in Sardinia, grew up in South Africa and now resides in Cyprus.

More at www.normancrossgallery.com

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

The protagonist of Pain and Glory is at the decline of his career. He looks back into the past, and a stream of vivid memories falls upon him. He recalls such moments from his youth as tender feelings for his mother, love and separation, the search for happiness and success. All this leads the master of cinema to important thoughts about life and art, because this is the most important thing for him. Starring: Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz, Juliet Serrano.

Starts at 7.30pm

Walk, Talk, Relax

Sacrewell farm, January 20 (1pm-4pm, 6pm-9pm_

Green Shoots and Sacrewell offer you the chance to experience great countryside, meet new people and have a full relaxation session. The sessions are designed to reduce loneliness, and improve mental well-being through light physical activity, relaxation techniques and social engagement.

Pre-book at www.greenshoots.me.uk/walktalkrelax/

Katharine of Aragon Festival

Peterborough Cathedral and Peterborough Museum, January 23-26

The festival marks the anniversary of January 29, 1536, when Henry VIII’s first wife was buried at Peterborough Abbey. She lies here to this day. The festival offers a lively programme of events for history lovers, children and families.