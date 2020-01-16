12 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

There’s op class theatre and the quirky Straw Bear Festival to look forward to in Peterborough this week
Whittlesea Straw Bear Festival
Whittlesey town centre, January 16-19
The annual festival returns with the highlight, the parade, starting at 10.30am at the Manor leisure Centre on Saturday.
www.strawbear.org.uk
Cabaret
Peterborough New Theatre, January 21-25
TV star and prolific musical theatre leading man John Partridge, Kara Lily Haworth and the veteran Antita Harris star in the multi-award winning production from the Bill Kenwright stable.
www.newtheatre-peterborough.com
Circus Starr
Key Theatre, January 21
Circus Starr return with two performances (4.45pm and 7pm), bringing the magical art of circus to children who have disabilities and additional learning needs. And this time they welcome a British Sign Language interpreter, making both shows deaf friendly!
This year’s accessible performance will see Ringmaster Joel Hatton present cool circus skills from Romy Bauer and foot juggling from Germaine Delbosq. But not only that, thanks to comedy from lovable clowns Andreea and Nicolino, Circus Starr will share smiles with those who need it most.
Tickets from vivacity.org
Joe Brown
New Theatre, January 17
The rock ‘n’ roll legend is celebrating 60 years in the business. Combining timeless classics, rockabilly, gospel, country, bluegrass, and rock ‘n’ roll with Joe’s effervescent delivery and humorous reminiscences, this sensational show is a musical journey not to be missed. Joe’s band includes among others fiddle virtuoso Tom Leary; guitar / mandolin veteran Steve Simpson; bass player Andy Crowdy and stalwart band member, drummer, percussionist and singer Phil Capaldi.
Tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com
Some Guys Have All The Luck
New Theatre, January 18
Capturing the excitement, energy and charisma that have made Rod Stewart a true rock icon, this show includes his trademark moves on stage and all the hits - Handbags & Gladrags, Maggie May, Baby Jane, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy, Sailing, Tonight’s The Night, The First Cut Is The Deepest, and You’re In My Heart.
Tickets from www.newtheatre-peterborough.com
The Sleeping Beauty (recorded screening from The Royal Ballet
Key Theatre Studio, tonight
The wicked fairy Carabosse is furious she wasn’t invited to Princess Aurora’s christening. She gives the baby a spindle, saying that one day the Princess will prick her finger on it and die. The Lilac Fairy makes her own christening gift a softening of Carabosse’s curse: Aurora will not die, but will fall into a deep sleep, which only a prince’s kiss will break. On her 16th birthday, Aurora discovers the spindle and pricks her finger. She falls into an enchanted sleep, and the whole palace sleeps with her. 100 years later, Prince Florimund discovers the palace, hidden deep within a great, dark forest. He wakes Aurora with a kiss.
Tickets at vivacity.org
Burns Night Supper
Peterborough Cathedral, January 18
The supper, complete with the traditional piper and recitations, will be held in the evocative setting of the Cathedral’s North Transept and will include a ceilidh with a caller and live music from the band, Hannibal’s Heroes. Guests are invited to wear a kilt, or something tartan as part of their outfit. A three course meal will be served with whisky toasts.
Tickets from www.ticketisland.co.uk/peterboroughcathedral or 01733 355315
Nation launch
Peterborough PE1 retail Park, January 18
The huge indoor bouncy castle arena opens its doors to the public, custom fitted with super slides, a gigantic ball pool, dual wipeout zone, obstacle courses, a gladiator battle podium and a special ‘Inflata Bubbles’ section where people of all ages achieve lift-off.
More at www.inflatanation.com
Exhibition
Norman Cross Gallery, until Feb 8
This new exhibition ‘Segments’ features works by Tony Nero, some of which
were first shown in his exhibition ’Mixed Emotions’, held at the City Gallery in Peterborough a few years ago. Some of the pieces were later shown in the Flux exhibition in London. Painter and sculpture Alessandra Desole features in this exhibition and is showing her paintings for the first time at Norman Cross. Alessandra, who was born in Sardinia, grew up in South Africa and now resides in Cyprus.
More at www.normancrossgallery.com
Peterborough Arts Cinema
John Clare Theatre, tonight
The protagonist of Pain and Glory is at the decline of his career. He looks back into the past, and a stream of vivid memories falls upon him. He recalls such moments from his youth as tender feelings for his mother, love and separation, the search for happiness and success. All this leads the master of cinema to important thoughts about life and art, because this is the most important thing for him. Starring: Antonio Banderas, Penelope Cruz, Juliet Serrano.
Starts at 7.30pm
Walk, Talk, Relax
Sacrewell farm, January 20 (1pm-4pm, 6pm-9pm_
Green Shoots and Sacrewell offer you the chance to experience great countryside, meet new people and have a full relaxation session. The sessions are designed to reduce loneliness, and improve mental well-being through light physical activity, relaxation techniques and social engagement.
Pre-book at www.greenshoots.me.uk/walktalkrelax/
Katharine of Aragon Festival
Peterborough Cathedral and Peterborough Museum, January 23-26
The festival marks the anniversary of January 29, 1536, when Henry VIII’s first wife was buried at Peterborough Abbey. She lies here to this day. The festival offers a lively programme of events for history lovers, children and families.