12 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

It is panto season and from Saturday there will be three running in the city - here is all you need to know.

The Wizard of Oz

Beauty and the Beast at the Key Theatre.

New Theatre, December 14 to 31

Starring Strictly Come Dancing 2017 Champion Katya Jones as Glinda, ease on down the Yellow Brick Road to the New Theatre this Christmas as Prime Pantomimes proudly presents a brand-new pantomime spectacular.

Join Dorothy on a whirlwind adventure through the Emerald City as she and her loyal friends: the brainless but cheeky Scarecrow, the Cowardly Lion, and the heartless (literally!) tap-dancing Tin Man, navigate through the magical Land of Oz in search of the mighty and mysterious wizard. With the Wicked Witch of the West determined to stop them by any means necessary, however, will the spirit of friendship triumph over evil?

With lashings of audience participation, dazzling costumes and plenty of laughter, this hilarious pantomime promises to have you shouting, clapping, and singing along to a host of chart-topping hits!

Tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Cinderella

The Cresset until December 30

The Cresset and Premier Pantomimes present the most magical pantomime of all – Cinderella! With a wave of a magic wand you will be transported to Pantoland, where everything has glitter, the jokes are frankly terrible, and there’s more song and dance than you can shake a stick at! With an all-star cast including audience favourite and panto veteran Ricky Groves (EastEnders) as Buttons, Mitch Hewer (Skins, Casualty) as Prince Charming and Lily Shires stepping into Cinderella’s glass slippers, plus Peterborough’s favourite dame Zach Vanderfelt and best baddie ever Lawrence Stubbings play The Ugly Sisters. Review: Page 53

Winter Lights Spectacular at Nene Valley Railway

Tickets at www.cresset.co.uk

Beauty and the Beast

Key Theatre until January 5

The classic French fairytale gets an hilarious, local twist, setting the action in the provincial town of ‘Pierreborough’, (home of the ‘Macrongate Shopping Centre’) with set, costumes and actors showing off lederhosen, alpenhorns and plenty of yodelling. Against this backdrop of alpine silliness, we meet the quirky, kooky character of Belle and are swept up in an adventure with her to undo the curse of the wicked Wolf Queen and her Wolf Pack. Along the way, Belle teams up with friends and family to rescue The Beast, (a formerly charming ‘chevalier’) from his terrifying transformation. Review on Page 52

Tickets at vivacity.org

Winter Lights Spectacular

Nene Valley Railway, various dates until January 11,

A brand new experience… a 60-minute Winter Lights Spectacular. Arriving at Wansford, you will gather on the platform for the big reveal then once onboard the heated carriages, you will find your allocated seats, sit back and enjoy a magical train ride, viewing the beautiful light displays between Wansford and Overton Station while a musical accompaniment adds to the spectacle.

There will be a short interval as the locomotive changes ends at Peterborough, before the fairytale journey home to Wansford.

www.nvr.org.uk

Christmas with Ultimate Buble

New Theatre, December 13

Mark Daniels, as Ultimate Bublé, performs his biggest hits in this stunning tribute show. Powerful vocals, boyish charm and sophistication are all perfectly packaged in tuxedo style and all preceded by a wonderful festive feast.

Tickets at newtheatre-peterborough.com

Belshazzar’s Feast’s Two Wise Men Tour

Key Theatre, December 13

Look forward to a mix of seasonal songs and tunes, plus classical music, pop, Music Hall and traditional folk, topped off with audience participation and lashings of wry humour.

Tickets at vivacity.org

The Nutcracker (Recorded Screening, the Royal Ballet)

Key Theatre, December 17

Peter Wright’s interpretation of The Nutcracker has been enchanting children and adults alike since its first performance by The Royal Ballet in 1984. Lev Ivanov’s 1892 ballet combined with Tchaikovsky’s sumptuous, iconic score are presented in a festive period setting with vivid designs to make this a charming and magical production.

Loosely based on the story by E.T.A. Hoffmann, the ballet begins in the 19th-century German home of the Stahlbaums, where they are hosting a lively Christmas party.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Christmas Fair

Church of the Holy Spirit, Bretton, December 14

Along with the usual stalls of tombola, refreshments, new-to-you CDs, DVDs and books, and raffle, Father Christmas has said he will be able to appear to give away gifts to the young people.

From 10am to 2pm

Christmas Unwrapped

Stamford Corn Exchange, December 13

A fabulous evening of festive burlesque, hosted by Madame Violet Vavoom and The Phoenix Belles. A prize will be awarded to the best dressed audience member in costume. A perfect festive night out for all, especially groups.

Tickets on 01780 766455

Austin Gold

Stamford Corn exchange, December 14

One of the best live acts around, Austin Gold are touring their limited edition mini-album (Released July 2019). They will be bringing their 2019 tour to a close with a huge Christmas party in Stamford.

Their melting pot of influences come together to create something that is really very special. From heavy guitar riffs, to the most delicate heartfelt ballads, from atmospheric sonic landscapes, to hook-driven melodies, ‘Before Dark Clouds’ is an album that deserves to be heard.

Tickets on 01780766455

Workshop

Peterborough Museum, December 13

The Willow Christmas Decorations Workshop

from 6-8.30 pm costs £30.

Spend the evening making Christmas decorations using willow for your home and garden. Choose from a star, wreath, tree or reindeer. Our experienced willow weaver will help you take home 2-3 items. A fun workshop suitable for beginners and those with previous experience. The cost of the workshop includes the use of all materials. Call 01733 864663 to book.

www.vivacity.org

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

in Burning, Jong-su bumps into a girl who used to live in the same neighborhood as him, who asks him to look after her cat while on a trip to Africa. When back, she introduces Ben, a mysterious guy she met there, who confesses his secret hobby.

Starts 7.30pm.