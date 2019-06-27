12 of the best things to do in and around Peterborough this week

Peterborough Pride parade and street party will bring colour and noise to the city centre on Sunday - plus there’s Armed Forces Day celebrations, comedy, music, open days and more all week.

Peterborough Pride 2019

Australia Day at Hamerton Zoo Park

Various events and locations, June 28 to July 5

The annual celebratioin kicks off tomorrow with theatre performances, parade and street party to follow.

All you need to know at Peterborough Pride parade and street party HERE

Celebrate love and embrace difference HERE

Alice in Wonderland

Australia Day

Hamerton Zoo Park, June 29

Get ready for a day celebrating all of the Australian animals at with talks, fundraising stalls and more.

Hamerton’s Project Oz has brought together the largest variety of Australian animals in the UK. Discover amazing Australian animals, from marvellous marsupials, beautiful birds and newly arrived dingos and spinifex hopping mice. Plus, Alison Limentani will also be launching her new book ‘How Far Can A Kangaroo Jump’.

www.hamertonzoopark.com

Peterborough Artists Open Studios

Various, June 29/30

The first weekend of the Open Studios (also July 6/7/13/14) during which more than 100 artists will be exhibiting and selling their arts and crafts at 53 different venues. Free entry.

To check out the times, dates and venues for each artist visit www.paos.org.uk

Open Day

The Barn by Cherry Lane, Paston, June 29

The garden centre will be full of entertainment, fun and games for all ages. There will be a free treasure hunt, creative crafts from the Creation Station, balloon modeller and free face painter for children. For the grown-ups there’s food tasting stalls, pet care advice, product demonstrations and so much more.

From 10.30am

Soul Legends

The Cresset, tonight

Jump aboard the soul train as it takes you on an unforgettably smooth music journey from its sixties origins to present day, via all the classic seventies and eighties floor fillers. Get ready to be wowed by an all-star cast of talented singers and musicians, and amazed by the costumes and jaw-dropping choreography.

www.cresset.co.uk

Huntingdonshire History Festival

Huntingdon, June 29/30

The festival (until July 31) opens with a two-day medieval re-enactment at Castle Hill Park. Members of the Wars of the Roses Federation will be recreating life in the 15 th century as well as staging a daily battle from the 1470s on the site of the castle.

www.hunthistory-fest.com

Open Gardens

Nassington, June 29/30

Wander through the village and take a look into the 20-plus gardens – from courtyard to new build, from modern through to the Prebendal Manor, Europe’s largest recreated medieval garden. Tea, cakes and other refreshments at the village church.

Open 1pm to 5pm each day

Armed Forces Day

City Centre, June 29

Show your support by joining the military parade with bands, a whole array of independent traders, funfair rides and displays in the arena, a spectacular motorcycle cavalcade, and motorbike display in the Cathedral grounds.

From 10am to 5pm

Peterborough Pride Dog Walk

Ferry Meadows, July 1

After a busy weekend of pride celebrations, enjoy the evening peace and serenity of

Ferry Meadows. This is a free event, but book a place for you and your dog.

From 5.30pm to 7pm.

Funhouse Comedy Club

Lightbox Cafe, Bridge Street, tonight

Topping the bill is multi-award winning Kiwi Sully O’Sullivan. Opening will be comedian Steve N.Allen and completing the line-up is Richard Lindesay. Compere is Paul Revill.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Open Day

Clayburn Court, Hampton, tomorrow

Residents and their guests will be enjoying a day of arts and crafts as part of a nationwide Care Home Open Day celebration.

This year’s theme is the arts, and Clayburn Court have organised for Creative Mojo to run a sewing and embroidery session for the residents and visitors on the day.

They will also be treated to an ice cream tasting session before pianist and singer Lincoln Noel performs hits from the 1950s and 1960s.

Alice in Wonderland

Rutland Water, June 30

Imagination runs wild and logic is abandoned in this fantastical, larger-than-life musical brimming with nonsensical fun and excitement for the entire family. Follow Alice and the White Rabbit as they set off on a colourful, topsy-turvy adventure like no other and meet a host of outlandish characters including the troublesome twins, Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee, the notorious Queen of Hearts, the Cheshire cat and of course, the Mad-as a bat-Hatter!