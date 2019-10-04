12-day real ale fest to celebrate Wetherspoon’s 40th anniversary in Peterborough

Beers from Australia, USA, Guam and Italy, together with beers from across the UK, will be available at two Peterborough city centre pubs, during their 12-day real ale festival.

The College Arms in Broadway and The Draper’s Arms in Cowgate, will each be serving up to 40 beers during the festival, which runs from October 9 to 20.

The festival celebrates Wetherspoon’s 40th anniversary, and the pubs will offer a selection of beers brewed specially for the occasion. The pubs will have a limited edition 40th anniversary pint glass for sale for £1 on a first come, first served, basis.

The beers brewed to mark the anniversary include; JD Boss Hogg (Wadworth), Ruby Abbot (Greene King), 3B (Arkell’s), 40 Years (Cotleigh) and Punk is Dead (Brewster’s).

The JD is a reference to JD Hogg from the TV programme The Dukes of Hazzard, where the JD in JD Wetherspoon came from.

The overseas beers are; Short Fuse (Ballistic Beer Co, Australia), Minagof Juicy IPA (Ishii Brewing Co, Guam) Terzo Tempo (Birrificio Argo, Italy), Nut Brown (Alesmith Brewing Company, USA) and Challenger English IPA (Mash Brewing Co, Australia).

Other beers include Ruby Celebration Ale (Hydes), Grapefruit IPA (Daleside), One Step Beyond (Green Jack), Another Pint in the Wall (Titanic) and Steaming On (Hook Norton).

The pubs will also serve beers flavoured with grapefruit, cherry, as well as coffee.

The beers will be priced from £1.99 to £2.29 a pint.

Customers will be able to sample any three of the real ales in special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of a pint.

The Draper’s Arms manager, Christopher Parkes, said: “We will be serving a superb range of beers from the UK and overseas.

“It is a great opportunity for real ale enthusiasts to enjoy an excellent selection of beers, including many that have been brewed specially for the festival.”

The George Hotel in Whittlesey, and The Ivy Wall in Spalding will also be running the festival. Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in each of the pubs.