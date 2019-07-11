11 of the best things to do this week in and around Peterborough

The legendary Tom Jones takes to the stage at Peterborough United’s stadiium tonight - plus there is comedy, Viking and WW2 re-enactments, outdoor fun and live music galore to look forward to in the days ahead.

John Clare Society Festival

See the Peterburgh Fringe on Sunday

Helpston, July 12-14

The annual celebration of the birth of the village’s famous resident, the “Peasant poet” John Clare (1793 - 1864). The Festival is free to attend, except for two ticketed events.

Langtoft Festival

Langtoft Sports Pavillion, July 13

There will be a marquee with two stages of live music and a bar, as well as fun, food and family entertainment from 10am to 11pm.

Tickets (£5) are available from the One Stop Shop in Langtoft and online at www.langtoftfestival.co.uk

Peterburgh Fringe

Peterborough New Theatre’s Boizot Lounge, July 14

Edinburgh Fringe Comedy Preview comes to Peterborough with five shows in one day: 3pm Mark Cram – Centaur; 4.15pm Alex Hylton – Get Rich or Die Cryin; 5.30pm Chris Norton Walker – Unexpected Item in The Gagging Area; 6.45pm Tom Taylor - Is the Indie Feel-Good Hit of the Summer; 8.00pm Jenny Collier – The Jen Commandments.

Tickets £5 per show or £20 for all five shows from ticketsource.co.uk

Sir Tom Jones in Concert

Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium, tonight

Hear the Welsh singing legend belt out hits from his career dating back to the 1960s

Tickets

Vikings Reenactment Weekend

Sacrewell Farm, July 13/14 (09.30-17.00)

Discover what it takes to be a Viking warrior – see archery demonstrations, weapons displays, and battle skirmishes with the local Saxons. Visit the Viking and Saxon camps to experience life around 1,000 years ago. And have a go at the fun family activities too.

www.sacrewell.org.uk

Fun Day

Ferry Meadows, July 13

A male support group helping to prevent male suicides is celebrating its first anniversary with a family fun day. Andy’s Man Club Peterborough will mark the occasion with an event at the Lakeside Kitchen & Bar with music, food, stalls, inflatables and a raffle.

Free from 10am to 3pm

Huntingdonshire History Festival

Huntingdon, July 14, 11am to 4pm

The festival running throughout July continues on Sunday with World War II airmen taking over Huntingdon Town Hall. Find out more about the crucial role played by Huntingdon and its airfields during the Second World War. Displays, talks and demonstrations.

www.huntshistoryfest.com

Gin and Rum Festival

Peterborough Cathedral, July 12 and 13

With over 60 different gins and 60 different rums, the event will also offer live entertainment and a selection of tasty street food.

www.ginandrumfestival.com

Carnival

Northborough Primary School, July 13

The annual fundraiser will have lots of stalls selling a multitude of things, games, rides, and much more, including three pupils fundraising for Cancer Research.

12pm to 3pm

Peterborough Artists Open Studios

Various, July 13/14

The final weekend of the Open Studios events, held in more than 50 private homes, studios and public spaces and featuring more than 100 artists. Each venue displays a red Open Studios banner, and the brochure map shows all the venues so that you can plan your visits. Opening days and times vary and entry to each venue is free. All the artists will have original work for sale and many will have cards and prints available.

For details of venues and times go to paos.org.uk