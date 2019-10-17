11 of the best things to do this half-term week around Peterborough

There’s pumpkins and spooky stories, toy testing, outdoor fun at Ferry Meadows plus films, music and more to enjoy this week in the Peterborough area.

Ghost Tales and Spooky Trails

Flag Fen, Oct 20, 4pm-6.30pm

Follow the pumpkin trail and hear spooky stories along the way - plus, get creative and make your own natural crafts and lantern. Finish off around the fire pit for food and music.

Book online now or call 01733 864663. Cost: £5.

Autumn Festival

Ferry Meadows, from October 20

There is plenty going on in the build up to the festival weekend (26/27). On Sunday, Peterborough Morris will be in the park showcasing their dancing; Monday - Charming Worms event; Tuesday - Fentons Herbology workshop and Lantern making workshop; Wednesday - Wild Wednesday and Climbing wall; Thursday - Lantern making workshop and shelter building event.

More at www.nenepark.org.uk

Toy Testing

Queensgate, October 21-26

To crown the city’s top toy for Christmas 2019, Toy Testing will take place from 11am-4pm in a pop-up toy factory in Central Square outside Primark. And this year, the toys will be bigger, better, and more exciting than ever before!

All the details here

Charity concert

St Paul’s Church, New England, October 19

The Wandering Minstrels will be singing Gilbert and Sullivan songs at a charity concert in memory of Gwen Hurst. Tickets £10 and proceeds to St Paul’s Organ Fund.

Tickets: Val Watkinson on 314117 or valwatkinson@yahoo.com

Ralph McTell

Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre, October 20

Known for his virtuoso guitar style, he is primarily a prolific and gifted songwriter. With a style that invites you into a unique world, he weaves a narrative that is both significant and poignant. Ralph made his debut in 1968 with the album ‘Eight Frames a Second’ and in 1974 the release of ‘Streets of London’ earned him an Ivor Novello Award.

www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Autumn Bat Trail

Peckover House, Wisbech, October 19-27

Children will be exploring the garden in search of bats (not real ones!) and learn about these elusive little creatures as they go. They will then be able to collect their specially baked bat-shaped biscuit from the Reed Barn. The trail costs £1 per child plus normal cost for non National Trust members.

Daily from 11am to 4pm.

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Woman at War (7.30pm) tells the story of Halla, a woman in her forties, who declares war on the local aluminium industry to prevent it from disfiguring her country. She risks all she has to protect the highlands of Iceland - but the situation could change with the unexpected arrival of a small orphan in her life.

peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Sawtry History Society

WI Hall, Gidding Road, 7.30pm

An update on the society’s archaeology projects by the SHS archaeology team.

Members free, non-members £2

The Upbeat Beatles

The Cresset, October 18

With the songs that changed a generation, this show will have you tapping your feet

from the opening bars of Twist and Shout to the haunting Lucy in the Sky.

www.cresset.co.uk

The Snow Queen

Key Theatre, October 21

A magical new adaptation of the timeless Hans Christian Andersen story, brought to life by an ensemble of actor-musicians, illusion and puppetry.

Tickets: vivacity.org

The Immigrant

Key Theatre, October 22

A hilarious and heart-warming slapstick comedy inspired by Charlie Chaplin’s 1917 film. This delightful show tells the story of people starting a new life in the West today. It is based on hundreds of accounts of what it is like to come to live in an strange country. Chris Michael has captured the spirit of the original film and re-worked the content to tell a story of modern times.

Tickets: vivacity.org