11 of the best things to do in the Peterborough area this week

Why not get out in the open air this weekend - there is a fun day in Peterborough’s Central Park and theatre in the cathedral cloisters.

Sense and Sensibility

Earth Gaia at Peterborough Cathedral EMN-190819-205442009

Peterborough Cathedral Cloisters, August 30

Jane Austen’s much-loved novel has been adapted by Dawn Bush, and is being presented by Dot Productions – a company renowned for their dynamic, open-air performances.

Heroes, heartbreak and debonair villains – all topped off with a dashing duel – will have you falling in love with this wonderful tale, and will leave you wondering whether you are an Elinor or a Marianne!

Doors will open at 6pm – the performance starts at 7pm.

Tickets at www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/630024.

Fun Day

Central Park, August 31

The Friends of the Park have a day of fun and entertainment for all ages lined up.

The English Civil Whore

Key Theatre, September 4

Play Nicely Theatre in association with The Keeper’s Daughter present this work in progress, a new piece of theatre exploring cross-dressing females on the frontline of the English Civil War and the role of female spies during the conflict.

A free event starting at 4pm. Approx 1 hour

Exhibition

Serpentine Green, August 30-September 1

Peterborough Photographic Society (PPS) will be holding an exhibition of Prints from Friday at 9am to 3pm on Sunday near the M&S Food Hall.

www.peterboroughps.org.uk

Cycle Rally (pub treasure hunt)

Starts Cathedral gateway, August 31 at 1pm

The Frothblowers micro pub at Werrington is organising this to replace the traditional CAMRA Cycle Rally. Meet at the Cathedral Gateway to pick up your question sheets and instructions at 1pm.

Charity donation of £1.

Panto auditions

The Cresset, September 1

Open auditions for Cinderella, which will run from December 7 to 30. Junior auditions from 11.30am;intermediates from 1.30pm; seniors from 3.30pm.

www.cresset.co.uk

Gaia art installation

Peterborough Cathedral until September 15

Gaia, a seven metre diameter representation of our planet created by Luke Jerram using detailed NASA imagery of the earth’s surface, is suspended under the central tower, rotating continuously throughout the exhibition.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Funhouse Comedy Club

The Lightbox, Bridge Street, tonight (August 29)

Headlining will be winner of Best MC, Midlands Comedy Awards 2015, 2016 and

2017, Barry Dodds. Support from Ant Dewson and Chris Norton Walker.

Compere is Stevie Gray.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Summer of Fun Maze

PE1 retail park, until September 1

With plenty of twists and turns, visitors can navigate and explore a giant maze that will lead to a 50ft tall helter-skelter volcano!

www.pe1.co.uk

Fashion Show

Serpentine Green, August 31, 2pm to 4pm

The Holiday Club finale with games, raffles and entertainment from local performers.

2pm-4pm

Annual Piano Recital

Fotheringhay Church, August 31, 7.30pm

A Valentin Schiedermair performance is more than just a concert.

This London-based German pianist engages with his audience and draws on all his exceptional background and experience to take them on a musical journey. His objective is simple - to share the joy and excitement of music with his audience.

Tickets 01832 274 734