11 of the best things to do in the Peterborough area this week

If you are looking for something to do, there’s a stunning art installation, Soul legends in concert, smash-hit musical - not to mention the extravaganza that is the Peterborough Beer Festival to look forward to this week.

Art installation

The Four Tops

Peterborough Cathedral, August 19 to September 15

Gaia, a seven metre diameter representation of our planet created by Luke Jerram using detailed NASA imagery of the earth’s surface, will be on view for the first time from 10am (19th). It will be suspended under the central tower, but not until the evening will its soundtrack and rotation mechanism be switched on. The rotation will then run continuously throughout the exhibition. The soundtrack will be played during evening opening times, when the internally-lit artwork will

be seen to its full advantage as dusk falls.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

The Four Tops in concert

Peterborough New Theatre, tonight

The Motown legends play their first ever show in the city - their only theatre show in the UK in 2019 and the most intimate theatre show the band have played in the UK for over 25 years. Expect hits such as I Can’t Help Myself, It’s the Same Old Song, Reach Out I’ll Be There, Standing in the Shadows of Love, Bernadette, Walk Away Renée and more.

newtheatre-peterborough.com

Legally Blonde The Musical

Key Theatre, August 21-24

Kindred Drama present the annual Key Youth Theatre summer musical.

Tickets: vivacity.org

Family fun circus day

Summer of Fun maze

PE1 retail park, August 4 to September 1

The retail park is hosting something extra special for families for the summer. With plenty of twists and turns, visitors can navigate and explore a giant maze that will lead to a 50 ft tall helter-skelter volcano! .

www.pe1.co.uk

Peterborough Beer Festival

The Embankment, August 20-24

The biggest outdoor beerfest of the lot is back for the 42nd time.

See page 52 in today’s PT.

Summer Fun

Springfields, Spalding, until August 26

Family-oriented shows return to the stage in the Festival Gardens. Show themes will change each week and as part of the fun, every show will include a fancy-dress competition for the children. August 12-18 is Goldie’s Treasure Hunt - Goldie the Goldminer will launch his brand-new live show. Presented by the star of The Sooty Show, Bonnie Spencer.

www.springfieldsoutlet.co.uk

Music on the Square

Whittlesey town centre, August 18

The Contacts will play an afternoon of Motown and Soul supported by DJ Steve Walsh from 2pm to 6pm

Free of charge

Family Fun Tea Party

The Sibson Inn, August 18

From 12pm to 3pm, there will be bouncy castles, face painting, ice-creams, crafts, children’s entertainer plus a wonderful afternoon tea all included in the price of the ticket – £15 per adult / £10 per child.

Tickets: tvpevents@outlook.com

Fun Day

Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech, August 21

A whole host of free activities – including face painting, fairground rides and a balloon modeller making fantastic creations for children to take home as well. There will also be two Punch & Judy shows, at 11am and 12.30pm plus a variety of other stalls and attractions.

10am – 2pm

Holiday Club

Serpentine Green, August 19-22 and 26-29

A four-day workshop for 14-17 year-olds interested in creative careers, including talks by professionals working in the world of fashion, music, design, photography and film.

More at holidayclub.space

Family Circus Day

Ayscoughfee Hall and Gardens, Spalding, August 21

An afternoon of free circus themed activities to have a go at, including: uni-

cycling, juggling and diabolo.

And not to be missed, a fantastic world-class live show from Ockham’s

Razor called Belly of the Whale on the tennis courts at 1.30pm and 5pm. There will be a bucket collection for people to “pay what they can” .

All other events free from 12pm.