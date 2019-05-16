11 of the best things to do in the Peterborough area this week

What Words Are Ours?
Key Theatre, May 17
Glitter-drenched cabaret, hip hop inspired drag, award- winning poetry and Britain’s best deaf poets - together for one night only.
Created and hosted by the sublime and distinctive poet/clown Talia Randall,
What Words Are Ours? is a thigh-slapping, tear-jerking poetry/cabaret starringhard of hearing performers alongside deaf artists, featuring some of the nation’s most exciting performers as well as local Peterborough talent. Part of Platform8
festival of theatre.
Tickets at vivacity.org
Helpston Gala
Helpston Village Green, Saturday, May 18
The village green is taken over for an afternoon of family fun with a barbecue, Pimms, teas, traditional games and stalls selling plants, books, toys, and bric-a-brac. There is also a bouncy castle, vintage tractors, fun dog show, exhibitions, and entertainment from the John Clare Primary School Choir and Ukulely Band.
There is a Delaine bus on the hour from Stamford Bus Station and also Bay 9 on the hour from Queensgate.
Stamford International Music Festival
Various venues, May 17-19
The festival 2019 programme
A chance to enjoy established favourites and discover lesser known gems, starting with the opening concert in The Ballroom at Stamford Arts Centre (7pm-9pm £15). Also: Late Night Schubert - Browne’s Hospital on May 17; An English Afternoon – The Ballroom Stamford Arts Centre, May 18; Vivaldi Four Seasons - The Ballroom, May 18th; Free Sunday Concert at Browne’s Hospital, May 19; and Festival Finale at The BallroomMay 19.
Times and full details from www.simfestival.com
Oundle Vintage Festival
Oundle, May 18
Across three of the main central streets see displays of fired up steam engines, vintage tractors, classic cars, vintage buses, historical exhibitions, afternoon teas, classic bicycles, a mini-railway with ride-on scale model trains, an antiques & vintage goods market, and old style fairground plus live music in Market Place.
oundlevintagefestival.co.uk
Busfest
Whittlesey, May 19
Classic buses and coaches will be giving free rides across the city at the Fenland Busfest & Ramsey Classic Car Show plus there will be a display of vehicles in Market Street.
Open 10am to 5pm
Peterborough Arts Cinema
John Clare Theatre, tonight
Peterloo (7.30pm) is Mike Leigh’s epic portrayal of the events surrounding the infamous 1819 Peterloo Massacre, where a peaceful pro-democracy rally at St Peter’s Field in Manchester turned into one of the bloodiest and most notorious episodes in British history.
peterboroughartscinema.co.uk
Tuesdays till 2 concert
St John’s Church, city centre, May 21
Cellist Molly Parsons-Gurr and pianist Christopher Benham will be performing Chopin’s exuberant cello sonata and some elegant Beethoven variations.
www.stjohnscic.wordpress.com
Letz Zep
Key Theatre, May 17
Legendary rock band Led Zeppelin remain as iconic and influential today as ever, and Letz Zep are the official number one tribute.
Tickets at vivacity.org
The Goonies
Showcase, May 18,19 and 20
This timeless adventure classic - remastered in eye-popping 4K quality - has an ensemble cast of stars in their breakout roles.
www.showcasecinemas.co.uk
King of Pop
The Cresset, May 19
This incredible production stars the world ’s leading Michael Jackson tribute artist Navi who is joined on stage by Michael Jackson’s iconic female guitarist - Jennifer Batten.
www.cresset.co.uk
Sawtry History Society
The WI Hall, Gidding Road, Sawtry, tonight
Terry Bignall will be giving a presentation called Allways Cottage and Garden - The Glatton Home of Beverly Nichols. Members attend free, non-members welcome, £2 by donation.
Contact 01487 831441 for for details