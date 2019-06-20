11 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

Werrington Carnival will take over the village on Saturday afternoon, there’s a vegan festival, a concert with Peterborough’s Classical Reflection twins and lots of live music to look forward to in Peterborough this week.

Werrington Carnival

Classical Reflection. Naomi and Hannah Moxon. EMN-140509-101747001

Werrington Village, June 22

The annual Werrington Scout and Guide Carnival will take over the streets of the village on Saturday afternoon. It promises to be quite a day as the event celebrates its 50th anniversary - and will have a flypast from a Lancaster. The large, noisy and colourful procession will leave Wells Close at 1.30pm, and make its way to Werrington Primary School playing fields which will have music and dance performances as well as funfair rides and stalls galore.

Carnival Queen is Jessica Wilson, Carnival Princess is Holly French,

Flower Girls are Emily Stanley and Isla Mae Woodcock.

The Fedz on stage

Thrive Vegan Summer Festival

Moonhenge at Woodwalton, June 23

An intimate event with talks from the likes of vegan Olympic athlete Fiona

Oakes and vegan internet sensations Cath Kendall and Jordan Steven, a full programme of interactive

workshops, including guided meditation, yoga, cacao ceremonies, henna and nature crafting plus live music.

Tickets at thriveveganfestival@gmail.com

Art Exhibition

Cathedral Visitor Centre, until July 10

Adult students from City College Peterborough are showing ceramics and other works of art and craft.

Open 10am to 5pm each day.

Concert

St Andrews URC, Netherton, June 22

Peterborough Choral Society are joined by Peterborough’s own singing twins Classical Reflection in a concert of Choral Lollipops including opera choruses, songs from the shows and more.

Starts at 2.30pm. Tickets £10 at the door. Refreshments included.

Introduction to Meditation

The Undercroft, Serpentine Green, June 24

An evening talk by Western Buddhist nun Kelsang Rak-ma who has been teaching and practising meditation for many years. See www.meditateinpeterborough.org.uk

Takes place from 7 – 8.15pm.

The Beached Boys

Stamford Corn Exchange, June 22

Listen in amazement as the band recreate the super summer sounds of Brian, Mike, Carl, Al and Dennis, who made up the inspirational and very different California group The Beach Boys. Hits like ‘Little Deuce Coup’, ‘I Get Around’, ‘Surfin Safari’ and ‘Help Me Rhonda’ should get you yearning for the sun and surf.

Box Office 01780766455

Talk

Sawtry WI Hall, tonight

Sawtry History Society welcomes local historian Jerry Wright for a presentation on The 457th Bomb Group & The

B17 ‘Miss Ida’ Fying Fortress.

Starts at 7.30pm, all welcome. Contact 01487 831441

Comedy

Lightbox Cafe, June 27

Funhouse Comedy Club is back and topping the bill is multi-award winning Kiwi Sully O’Sullivan. He won his first national award less than 12 months after his first attempt at stand-up and has

been acknowledged as a highlight of the New Zealand International Comedy

Festival. Opening the night will be comedian and radio presenter Steve N.Allen and completing the line-up is Richard Lindesay. Compere is Paul Revill.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Music on the Square

Whittlesey, June 23

The series of free concerts at the Buttercross kicks off with The Fedz playing Blues Brothers and soul classics, supported by Stevie H.

From 2pm to 6pm

The Vicar of Dibley

Bourne Corn Exchange, June 27-29

SKAMP bring you the stage version of the hit TV comedy The Vicar of Dibley.

Tickets 01476 406158 or online at www.guildhallartscentre.com

Charity bands day

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston, Sunday, June 23

The pub is holding its annual Band Charity day which will be fundraising for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The line up of bands that are playing - from 2pm until late are: Electric Warriors, Ian Graham, Children of the Revolution, Another Girl Another Planet, Geoff Hayward and 3rd Stone From The Sun.

In addition to the live music, there will be lots going on including a raffle and face painting plus Ange and the team will be serving stonebaked wood fired pizza during the day.