11 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

There’s top notch comedy, football banter with Liverpool legends, sheep shearing at Sacrewell not to mention music and more in and around Peterborough starting tonight.

Shearing weekend

24K Bruno

Sacrewell Farm, June 1 and 2

It’s time for the fleeces to come off! The age-old skill of shearing has been passed down from generation to generation and Ross Priddle will give demonstrations of his expertise over both days. Visitors can find out what happens after the sheep have been shorn and his talks will also cover the history of shearing, methods, and techniques, in addition to how the fleeces are used. Ross will have his work cut out for him this weekend with the farm’s flock of pedigree Lincoln Longwool sheep; this breed was developed specifically for its heavy fleeces of long and lustrous wool.

www.sacrwell.org.uk

Concert

Meet the car and the cast on June 1.

St John’s Church, city centre, June 4

The lunchtime Tuesdays Till Two concert features Stephen Barber, a former organist at St John’s. His programme will include music from Dunstable, Bach, Mendelssohn, and Aston.

Starts 1pm

Seann Walsh

Key Theatre, June 4

The Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee and self-dubbed “Lie-In King” brings his rescheduled After This One, I’m Going Home tour to the Key. Support comes from Jake Lambert.

Age Guidance: 16+

An Audience With Liverpool Legends

The Cresset, tonight

Eighties footballing legends John Aldridge, Ronnie Wheland and Steve McMahon will be sharing stories from their glittering careers and no doubt having a say on the Reds team going for glory in Madrid on Saturday.

www.cresset.co.uk

Peppa Pig - Festival of Fun

Key Theatre, June 1, 11am

Little piggies can look forward to 10 brand new episodes including a 2-part festival special, as well as exclusive new interactive entertainment featuring little ones singing and playing along with their favourite onscreen characters.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Book launch

Waterstones, B ridge Street, May 31

Local bestselling author Darren O’Sullivan will be launching the paperback versions of his novels Close Your Eyes and Closer Than You Think.

Drinks and signing from 7pm

Meet and Greet

Serpentine Green at 10am and Cathedral Square at 11.30am, June 1

Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society will have an exact replica of the real Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car in the 1968 film, driving around Caractacus Potts, Truly Scrumptious and Jeremy and Jemima, supported by the rest of talented cast of Chitty to promote their forthcoming production.

www.peterborough-operatic.com

24K Bruno

The Cresset, May 31

A powerful and energetic tribute to a Bruno Mars’ show that guarantees to have the whole family up out of their seats, dancing and singing the night away, featuring worldwide smash hits Uptown Funk, Treasure, 24

Magic, When I Was Your Man, and Locked out of Heaven.

www.cresset.co.uk

International Children’s Day

Green Back Yard, Oundle Road, June 1, 2pm to 6pm

There will be live music, storytelling, competitions, facepainting, singing and dancing, craft demonstrations and a chance to meet some exotic animals.

www.compas.org.uk

The Blues Band

Key Theatre, June 5

2019 sees The Blues Band Celebrate their 40th year together - and you can catch Paul Jones, Dave Kelly, Tom McGuinness, Rob Townsend and Gary Fletcher who have earned a reputation around the world as some of the finest exponents of the blues tradition in all its forms on Wednesday.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Peterborough Arts Cinema: Colette

John Clare Theatre, tonight

After marrying successful Parisian writer Henry Gauthier-Villars, known commonly as “Willy” (Dominic West), Gabrielle Colette (Keira Knightley) is transplanted from her childhood home in rural France to the intellectual and artistic splendour of Paris.

www.peterboroughartscinema.co.uk