11 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

There’s a Steampunk Weekend at Nene Valley Railway, a children’s puppet show, charity concert, film amd local history to keep you busy out and about in Peterborough this week.

Cardboard Carnival at Crowland Abbey

Nene Valley Railway, Wansford Station, May 11 and 12

Enjoy a rollocking good day out with weird and wonderful costumes, contraptions, steam train rides and fun and games on the platform. Steampunk is a genre of science fiction that has a historical setting and typically features steam-powered machinery rather than advanced technology and a style of design and fashion that combines historical elements with anachronistic technological features inspired by science fiction. If you have been before you will know what fun it is. Steam trains will be operating from 10am plus there will be Steampunk trade stands and exhibits.

www.nvr.org.uk

Hereward Harmony Peterborough barber shop singers

Crowland Abbey, May 12

Cardboard Carnival is inspired by the music of Camille Saint-Saens, from his “Carnival of the Animals” orchestral piece. The story is told with puppets, which explores with imaginative, spellbinding, surprising and sometimes bonkers story telling.

The Lempen Puppet Theatre Company, is based in North Yorkshire and have been performing for over 30 years, all across Europe. Doors open at 4:30pm and the performance will start at 5pm. Tickets are £8 (under 11 £5) from Bridge Hardware, the Abbey itself or www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/644932.

Charity concert

The Fleet, Fletton, May 11

Hereward Harmony will be raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society at their Sing for Spring event, which starts at 7.30pm. The male chorus will be joined by Singchronicity Ladies Chorus, Peterborough Young Singers, Rotary Voices, soloist Tash Hou and ventriloquist Chris Bylett.

Tickets on 07850 007057

Imagine: The John Lennon Songbook

The Cresset, May 10

Starring Liverpool’s own Jimmy Coburn (The Cavern Club; Let It Be; The Sessions at Abbey Road), this showcases all John Lennon’s greatest hits as well as some Beatles favourites, including the eponymous Imagineand Jealous Guy.

www.cresset.co.uk

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Waru (7.30pm) is a ground-breaking production from 8 female Maori filmmakers - the story of a small New Zealand town coming to terms with a tragedy.

peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Walk Right Back

The Cresset, May 12

This unique concert-based musical entwines the wonderful, sad yet glorious story of The Everly Brothers. The show follows the brothers’ rise to fame from humble country beginning to superstardom.

www.cresset.co.uk

Vintage fayre

Stamford Arts Centre, May 12

A treat for all vintage/treasure hunters from 11am to 4pm, £1 entry (kids free).

www.stamfordartscentre.co.uk

Peterborough Local History Society

St Mark’s Church Hall, Lincoln Road, tonight

A talk on 300 Years of the Spalding Gentlemen’s Society, by Tom Grimes, the Gentlemen’s Society Chairman of Trustees.Everyone is welcome. Entry £3.

peterboroughlocalhistory.co.uk

Sawtry History Society

The WI Hall, Gidding Road, Sawtry , May 16

Terry Bignall will be giving a presentation called Allways Cottage and Garden - The Glatton Home of Beverly Nichols. Members free, non-members £2 by donation.

Contact 01487 831441

Milton Show

Milton Park, May 12

A horse and country show plus Open Gardens in the stunning grounds of Milton Park.Horse and pony competitions, dresage, dog agility, dog show and more.

Gates open 8.30am

The Elvis Years

Stamford Corn Exchange, May 12

An outstanding musical production which brings to the stage the incredible and compelling story of the ‘king of rock and roll’ - Elvis Presley. Join Mario Kombou (Jailhouse Rock, West End), our all-star band and our award-winning singers for an unforgettable journey through over 50 golden greats that span over three decades – from the early Sun Records hits to the Las Vegas performances, via The Jordanaires, the army years, re-creations from the Hollywood movies and the 68 TV special.

www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk