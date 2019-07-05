11 of the best things to do in and around Peterborough this week

The Italian Festival takes over Peterborough’s Central Square, there is a summer fete in Itter Park, Castor comes to life with its annual festival - and so much more to enjoy this weekend.

Summer fete

The Lithuanian singers outside Peterborough Cathedral.

Itter Park, July 6

Organised by All Saints Church at Paston and Friends of Itter Park there will be over 20 stalls and games – try your hand at archery, search for pirate treasure, try to “open the cupboard”, play your cards right, then try your luck in the raffle or tombola. Entertainment sees a musical tribute from the 1950s with Mel Ewles and friends, musicals and operettas from the Gilbert and Sullivan Players, lively and energetic dance from the fabulous Tu-Danse Troupe, plus the talented Tu-Danse singers – Talia and Chiara.

From 12pm to 4pm. Free entry and parking.

Peterborough Artists Open Studios

Various, July 6/7

As part of PAOS prominent local artists Jacki Cairns, Chris Lovell and Faye Gagel-Panchal are all exhibiting together at 153 Broadway.

Jacki won a national Artist Award for work she has done to raise awareness of ADHD (she was diagnosed in 2009) and has created a piece for the ADHD Foundation. Prints of ‘Reigning ADHD’ are for sale with 25% to the ArtFoundation.

Visit 11am to 5pm.

Peterborough Italian Festival

Cathedral Square, July 6 and 7

Enjoy two days of entertainment including a guest appearance from Gennaro Contaldo.

Summer fete

Southfields Primary School, July 6

Family games and stalls, displays, dancing and an appearance by the Peterborough Panthers in the PTA fundraiser.

From 12pm to 3pm

Pride Closing Party

Dog House Cocktail Bar, Westgate Arcade, July 5

Icons Of Gay Disco is back and raising money for Peterborough Pride – with a £5 charge on the door, all proceeds after costs will go to the Peterborough Pride organizers.

Open 9pm - 3am

Charity Beer Festival

The Ploughman, Werrington, July 3-7

There will be 40 real ales and ciders plus a gin bar and live music on Friday from Children of the Revolution; Saturday from 23 Reasons (3pm) and Revolver (evening); Sunday: The Nuggets (3pm).

In aid of The Kelly Simmonds Fund, supporting Heltwate School.

Danzfusion Evolution

The Cresset, July 7

Danzfusion return for their 13 th annual show at The Cresset. With new and old cast members working together, it’s a great showcase of the company’s talent in a

celebration of dance and music for all the family.

www.cresset.co.uk

Oundle Fringe Festival

Various venues, July 4-13

The festival gets under way tonight with a ceilidh with Five String Thing at the Victoria Hall. Covers band The Weekenders play at The Talbot on July 5, acoustic blues and spirituals from Peterborough’s Steel Union and Oundle band TCDC are at the Rose and Crown on July 8, a night of folk, country and rock and roll from The Kobras and Oundle’s Matt Carter at The George Inn on July 10, The Steradents from Kings Cliffe play The Ship on July 12, and author and comedy writer Chris Heath reads to children and adults from his bestselling The World According to Grandpa on July 13.

www.oundlefringe.org

Castor Festival

Castor, July 5-7

Friday night sees the party in the marquee with the Motor City Vipers. Saturday starts with breakfast cooked and served by the 63rd Peterborough (St Kyneburgha) Scout group in the Village Hall. From 2pm-6pm enjoy the village fete & family feast with lots of stalls, tea and cakes, BBQ, stone baked pizza, bar, free family entertainment, including live music, and the village tug of war! Sunday sees the annual Patronal Festival service at St Kynburgha Church, 10.15am.

www.castorfestival.co.uk

Singing

Cathedral precincts, July 6

Peterborough Lithuanian Community will be following the tradition of singing their national anthem to celebrate the country’s only king in 13th century.

Starts 7pm

Cricket Week

Burghley Park, July4/5

The final two days with beer tent, food and live music.

and the sixes final (Friday)