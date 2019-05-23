11 of the best things to do in and around Peterborough this week

The Lido in Peterborough opens on Saturday for the summer season with free swimming for visitors.

Free Swimming

Burghley House game and country fair returns this weekend.

Peterborough Lido, May 25

Peterborough’s much-loved Lido will be opening its doors for the summer season at 10am and visitors can enjoy a day of free swimming.

The Lido has three heated, outdoor pools; a large 50m main pool with an opportunity for lane swimming and family splash, a learner pool for children and a paddling pool for

toddlers. There’s also an outdoor café, children’s play area, family picnic lawn and

Explorer back-packs at Peterborough Cathedral

terraces with views of Peterborough Cathedral.

www.vivacity.org

Dr Doo Lots Pop-up Pet Shop

Queensgate, May 29-31

This puppet-based theatrical show – located in Central Square – is based in a busy pet shop that’s home to animals. The animals from all around the world head off on a different exciting adventure each day, accompanied by jolly pet-shop owner Dr Doo-Lot and his helpful assistant.

Daily from 11am-4pm.

Half-term fun

Sacrewell Farm, May 25 - June 2

Get involved in the small animal experience, pond dip in the mill pond and hunt for bugs down in the woodland area - plus you can explore a newly introduced outdoor play areas including potato boxes and trec area.

www.sacrewell.org.uk

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (7.30pm) follows teenager Miles Morales as he struggles living up to the expectations of his parents. Bold storytelling and striking animation.

peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Talk

Octavia Hill’s Birthplace House, Wisbech, May 25

In a talk on ‘The Manea fen colony and the Owenites’the vision of the philanthropic social reformer, Robert Owen, who inspired an attempt to create a local community that

would turn the dream into bricks and mortar, will be given by Mike Petty MBE.

Runs from 2.30pm to 3.30pm

Game and Country Fair

Burghley House, May 26 and 27

With three main arenas, supported by a host of smaller country sports arenas and workshops, and the very best in countryside activities plus a food arena with a range of selected national and local food producers and specialist street foods and drinks.

Open 10am to 6pm

Buble Meets Sinatra

Stamford Corn Exchange, tonight

Hearing is believing when the phenomenal Jamie Flanagan, the most authentic Michael Buble Tribute in the UK today, is joined on stage by the equally incredible Kevin Fitzsimmons.

stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Alice in Wonderland

Stamford Corn Exchange, May 28

Join Alice down the rabbit hole in her magical adventures through Wonderland in this brand-new staging of Lewis Carroll’s family favourite ‘Alice In Wonderland’.

Box office on 01780 766455

Deepings Literary Festival

Various venues, May 23 to 26

The Festival brings some of the UK’s best-loved contemporary authors for a series of talks and events all about books – and writing them!

Events listings at www.deepingsliteraryfestival.co.uk

Explorer Backpacks

Peterborough Cathedral, half-term

The Backpacks invite children to get up close and personal with the 901 year old building. Equipped with a magnifying glass, a tape measure, a pair of binoculars and a torch for peering into dark corners, they can follow a map and discover some fun facts. Backpacks can be borrowed for a refundable deposit of £5.

Half-term activities

Various venues, May 28-31

Holiday clubs (age 4-13) run in four Vivacity centres from 8.30am- 5.30pm and offer themed days and fun activities. There is also intensive swimming courses at Jack Hunt pool and gym. There’s an inflatable fun park course at Regional Fitness & Swimming Centre plus a range of activities, including battle zone archery and bubble football. An interactive story - Live animals are taking over the museum at Vivacity’s ‘Zooseum’ event, so get up close with birds of prey and other animals. And learn about Villainous Vikings at Flag Fen.

Visit vivacity.org/ for times and booking.

peterboroughcathedral.org.uk