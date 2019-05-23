11 of the best things to do in and around Peterborough this week

The Lido in Peterborough opens on Saturday for the summer season with free swimming for visitors.
Free Swimming
Peterborough Lido, May 25
Peterborough’s much-loved Lido will be opening its doors for the summer season at 10am and visitors can enjoy a day of free swimming.
The Lido has three heated, outdoor pools; a large 50m main pool with an opportunity for lane swimming and family splash, a learner pool for children and a paddling pool for
toddlers. There’s also an outdoor café, children’s play area, family picnic lawn and
terraces with views of Peterborough Cathedral.
www.vivacity.org
Dr Doo Lots Pop-up Pet Shop
Queensgate, May 29-31
This puppet-based theatrical show – located in Central Square – is based in a busy pet shop that’s home to animals. The animals from all around the world head off on a different exciting adventure each day, accompanied by jolly pet-shop owner Dr Doo-Lot and his helpful assistant.
Daily from 11am-4pm.
Half-term fun
Sacrewell Farm, May 25 - June 2
Get involved in the small animal experience, pond dip in the mill pond and hunt for bugs down in the woodland area - plus you can explore a newly introduced outdoor play areas including potato boxes and trec area.
www.sacrewell.org.uk
Peterborough Arts Cinema
John Clare Theatre, tonight
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (7.30pm) follows teenager Miles Morales as he struggles living up to the expectations of his parents. Bold storytelling and striking animation.
peterboroughartscinema.co.uk
Talk
Octavia Hill’s Birthplace House, Wisbech, May 25
In a talk on ‘The Manea fen colony and the Owenites’the vision of the philanthropic social reformer, Robert Owen, who inspired an attempt to create a local community that
would turn the dream into bricks and mortar, will be given by Mike Petty MBE.
Runs from 2.30pm to 3.30pm
Game and Country Fair
Burghley House, May 26 and 27
With three main arenas, supported by a host of smaller country sports arenas and workshops, and the very best in countryside activities plus a food arena with a range of selected national and local food producers and specialist street foods and drinks.
Open 10am to 6pm
Buble Meets Sinatra
Stamford Corn Exchange, tonight
Hearing is believing when the phenomenal Jamie Flanagan, the most authentic Michael Buble Tribute in the UK today, is joined on stage by the equally incredible Kevin Fitzsimmons.
stamfordcornexchange.co.uk
Alice in Wonderland
Stamford Corn Exchange, May 28
Join Alice down the rabbit hole in her magical adventures through Wonderland in this brand-new staging of Lewis Carroll’s family favourite ‘Alice In Wonderland’.
Box office on 01780 766455
Deepings Literary Festival
Various venues, May 23 to 26
The Festival brings some of the UK’s best-loved contemporary authors for a series of talks and events all about books – and writing them!
Events listings at www.deepingsliteraryfestival.co.uk
Explorer Backpacks
Peterborough Cathedral, half-term
The Backpacks invite children to get up close and personal with the 901 year old building. Equipped with a magnifying glass, a tape measure, a pair of binoculars and a torch for peering into dark corners, they can follow a map and discover some fun facts. Backpacks can be borrowed for a refundable deposit of £5.
Half-term activities
Various venues, May 28-31
Holiday clubs (age 4-13) run in four Vivacity centres from 8.30am- 5.30pm and offer themed days and fun activities. There is also intensive swimming courses at Jack Hunt pool and gym. There’s an inflatable fun park course at Regional Fitness & Swimming Centre plus a range of activities, including battle zone archery and bubble football. An interactive story - Live animals are taking over the museum at Vivacity’s ‘Zooseum’ event, so get up close with birds of prey and other animals. And learn about Villainous Vikings at Flag Fen.
Visit vivacity.org/ for times and booking.
peterboroughcathedral.org.uk