11 fire crews tackle giant farm blaze in Cambridgeshire

11 fire crews tackled a huge blaze involving 500 tonnes of straw at a farm in Huntingdonshire overnight.

On Monday, December 10 at 9.29pm, crews were called to a barn fire in Lowndes Drove, Needingworth.

The scene of the fire at Needingworth. Photo: Cambs Fire and Rescue

Firefighters arrived to find a barn containing 500 tonnes of straw well alight.

Crews from Cottenham, Ely, Burwell, Papworth, March, Gamlingay, St Neots, Ramsey, Huntingdon, St Ives and Chatteris were in attendance overnight. The water carrier and welfare unit have also been in attendance.

Working in sections, firefighters used two hose reels and a jet to get the fire under control and protect nearby buildings.

The crews have now scaled down, and one fire engine is in attendance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.