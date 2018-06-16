£11,000 raised after charity appeal during Ramadan

A charity appeal by three Labour Peterborough city councillors has raised more than £11,000 to split between two good causes.

The appeal during Ramadan was carried out by the party’s three Park ward representatives: Cllr Shaz Nawaz, (who is also the party’s group leader on the council), Cllr Richard Ferris and Cllr Aasiyah Joseph.

Half of the money is going to Peterborough Soup Kitchen, which provides the city’s homeless and vulnerable with hot meals, and Children of Adam, which will be supporting Syrian refugees living in Peterborough.

Cllr Nawaz said: “In the month of Ramadan you’re taught to be very caring, compassionate and considerate. We wanted to support local charities - it is important as Peterborians to support the great work of the charities being done in Peterborough.

“We set up the account on JustGiving, posted it through Facebook and spoke to family, friends, neighbours and contacts who were very keen, obliging and supportive.”

To support the fundraising, a charity walk was held from outside Peterborough Cathedral to Gladstone Park where the Ramadan fast for the day was broken.

Cllr Nawaz (back and left, wearing a suit), Cllr Ferris (front and left, wearing a hi-vis jacket) and Cllr Joseph (front and centre, wearing a hi-vis jacket) were joined by fellow councillors, members of Children of Adam, Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash and Mayoress Doreen Roberts.

Cllr Nawaz added: “What made it special was we were able to start the walk from the cathedral - we had two faiths coming together and supporting each other.

“Perhaps we should have a joint initiative with all councillors who go fundraising together.

“As councillors we are quite privileged as we have a lot of contacts and are able to engage with the community.”

Children of Adam said: “We want to thank the people of Peterborough for supporting us because without them we can’t do anything.”

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/parkward.