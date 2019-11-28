10 of the best things to do this week in the Peterborough area

There’s a four-day fine food market, music, cinema and comedy from 70s legend Jimmy Cricket to look forward to if you are out and about around the Peterborough area this week.

Christmas Fair and Fine Food Market

Burghley House, until Sunday

The annual festive favourite will feature more than 100 exhibitors and a new layout with decorated chalets and stalls spread across a larger area to give visitors more space and even more choice.

As well as the heated marquees packed with Christmas ideas, there will also be additional seasonally decorated log-cabin stalls too, while for festive fayre, the traditional Fine Food Market will have more than 30 suppliers selling everything from handmade cheeses to luxury sweet treats – with some extra special seasonal produce.

It is being run in association with The Angel Fair to raise money for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

www.burghley.co.uk

Party night

Parkway Club, Maskew Avenue, November 29

TV legend Jimmy Cricket will be bringing his own brand of fun to a christmas cabaret night which also features duo From The Gap and top Midlands party band Vivo. Proceeds from the raffle will go towards buying the club its own defibrulator

Tickets on 01778 700226

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Sunset is set in 1913, Budapest. The young Irisz Leiter arrives in the Hungarian capital with high hopes to work as a milliner at the legendary hat store that belonged to her late parents.

Starts 7.30pm

Desperado

Stamford Corn exchange, November 30

The internationally acclaimed show includes all the Eagles classics, plus the boys will dip into the solo careers of Henley and Walsh, adding beautifully to the total Eagles experience.

Box office on 01780766455

Fierce Flowers concert

Crowland Abbey, December 1

Fierce Flowers is a musical trio born within the Parisian Old-time and Bluegrass scene. The three musicians’ eclectic influences infuse their original compositions in French and English, as well as their vocal harmonies and instrumentation creating a veritable voyage on stage.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/crowland-pcc

Countdown to Christmas Music

Ferry Meadows, Dec 1, 8 and 15

Sundays in December will feature a variety of local bands and music groups

performing live outside the visitor centre, providing a festive feel for the park.

11am to 2pm

A Christmas Carol

St Andrew’s Church, Ufford, November 30

This Is My Theatre bring you their production of the Dickens classic at 7.30pm.

Tickets at www.thisismytheatre.com/ufford

Nearly Christmas Concert

Queen Katharine Academy, November 30

Peterborough Take Note Community Choir will be performing their Nearly Christmas concert at 7:30pm. All profits will be donated to The Parkinson’s Society, Peterborough Branch.

Tickets are £10, £9 concs and £5 children - available from choir members or on the door.

Peterborough Jazz Club

Boizot Lounge, December 1

Peterborough Jazz Club rounds of the year on Sunday (Dec 1) with saxophonist, composer and educator Vasilis Xenopoulos – one of the most accomplished Greek jazz musicians of his generation –

welcomed to the Boizot Lounge at the New Theatre on Broadway.

A genuine representative of straight ahead jazz, London became his permanent home after graduating with honors from the Berklee College of Music in Boston. He has worked with some of the best musicians of the international Jazz Scene as a band leader, a section leader and as a guest soloist at various projects.

As well as a fabulous rhythm section, the Quintet will also feature the brilliant young trumpeter Freddie Gavita, (winner of the British Jazz Awards for Best Trumpet in 2017) who is joining the band for this concert to celebrate the music of Dexter Gordon, one of the true masters in the history of jazz and hence the name ‘Dexterity’.

Vintage and Retro Fair

St John the Baptist Church, Cathedral Square, November 30

Vintage Love Affairs have an event from 10am until 4pm. It’s free admission and there will be music and dancing, a vintage tearoom and lots of stalls including clothes, accessories, homewares, bath treats, and sweets. Cards For Good Causes are there too selling charity Christmas cards.