10 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

The city centre lights go on on Friday and Festive Fiesta gets under way on Saturday - as Christmas comes to Peterborough.

City centre lights switch-on

The craft market

Cathedral Square, November 15

See Peterborough’s new 40 foot Spruce Christmas tree colourfully lit up as part of the big switch-on at 7pm. There will be performances by multi-award winning Cambridge band 4th Labyrinth, the Urban Dance Academy, Peterborough Cathedral Choir, Peterborough Voices, Lucy’s Pop Choir and panto stars from the Cresset, Key and New Theatres.

The switch-on will be followed by a burst of fireworks to light up the night sky

From 3pm to 8pm

Festive Fiesta

Queensgate Shopping Centre, November 16

The centre will erupt with music, dance, entertainment, prizes and lots of surprises – all wrapped together to create the most magical experience. The Generation Game is back with the chance to win thousands of pounds worth of prizes. Last year saw dancing bellboys, nutcracker ballerinas, musical drummers, plus mischievous elves, the hilarious Ugly Sisters and Rudolph’s reindeer buddies. This year promises more of the same plus extras for good measure. There will be decorations galore, and, of course, Santa’s grotto will make its welcome return.

Platform Seven - Author Talk - Louise Doughty

John Clare Theatre, November 15

A chance to meet the author talking about her new gripping and original novel, Platform Seven, set on Peterborough Railway Station. She will read from the novel and talk about what inspired the book, and her life as a writer. Louise is also the author of Apple Tree Yard.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Funhouse Comedy

The Lightbox, Bridge Street, November 15

Topping the bill is Greek, George Zach with his funny Geordie observations.

Opening the night will be former double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee, Andrew Lawrence, plus Pete Phillipson, originally from Lincolnshire but now based inManchester. Compere is Dave Bryon.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Peterborough Gang Show

Key Theatre until Saturday

The gang will be sure to entertain you in their annual show, performing a mixture of songs, dances and comedy sketches from past and present.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Cromwell Lecture Series

Huntingdon Museum, November 20

The third talk is by Dr Ismini

Pells of the University of Leicester, and is entitled: ‘Wounded, Widows and Orphans’. Ismini is part of the remarkable Civil War Petitions Project, and her talk will focus on the evidence from these

documents that sheds light on the individual human stories o the Civil War.

cromwell-museum.org

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Made by Fritz Lang in 1927, Metropolis is set in a futuristic city sharply divided between the working class and the city planners. Starts 7.30pm

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Key Theatre, November 16

A formidable queen causes a rift between Maleficent and Princess Aurora. Together, they must face new allies and enemies in a bid to protect their magical lands.

Tickets for the screening are £4 from vivacity.org

Ramsey Choral Society

St Thomas a Becket Church, November 16

Tansy Castledine will leading the society with inspiring music from Britten, Handel, Purcell and Schubert.

Tickets are £12 in advance or £15 on the door.

Starts 7.30pm

Christmas Market

City centre and cathedral precincts, from November 15

The indoor craft and gift market gets under way on Friday from 4pm and continues on Saturday from 9.30am, with outdoor stalls and rides opening from noon. Climbs to see the view from the central tower will run on the hour from 10am until 3pm. Advanced booking recommended.

www.ticketisland.co.uk/ PeterboroughCathedral