10 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

Peterborough Heritage Festival takes over the city centre on Saturday and Sunday with the UK’s largest multi-period living history event.

Peterborough Heritage Festival

Father's Day fun at Queensgate

Peterborough city centre, June 15 and 16

Celebrating its 10th anniversary with some great new attractions including a Victorian re-enactor encampment - the ‘Volunteer Rifle Corps’ preparing to defend us from the potential threat of war with France; A Victorian folklorist; A Victorian magician performing close-up magic and spellbinding tricks as part of the children’s area; and a Steampunk display in the main arena. There will also be Roman and WW2 re-enactors, historic vehicles and Medieval Knights plus Heritage Street, a town square of local history stalls.

More at vivacity.org

Ball Pit Fun

Queensgate, June 15 and 16

It’s time to dive in – a giant ball pit is coming to Queensgate Shopping Centre for Father’s Day weekend. If you’re looking for something fun to do with the kids, then this is a whole new ball game. If your kids can find the two golden balls hidden amongst thousands of multi-coloured ones, you’ll have the chance to win a £500 Queensgate gift card! Each child has 30 seconds to find the two balls and whoever is the fastest to find them over the weekend will scoop this amazing prize – perfect for treating dad to an extra special something. The event runs across the weekend and it’s free to take part.

There’s no need to book – just turn up and let your kiddies loose in the ball pit. The giant ball pit will be located in Central Square, outside Primark.

Yaxley Vintage Festival

Great Drove, June 15 and 16

A showcase for full size and miniature steam vehicles, vintage tractors, classic motorcycles, stationary engines, trade stands, craft stalls and more in aid of the Yaxley Scouts and Guides.

Open 10am to 5pm both days

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

In Shoplifters (7.30pm) a Japanese couple stuck with part-time jobs and hence inadequate incomes avail themselves of the fruits of shoplifting to make ends meet.

www.peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Honey Weekend

Peckover House, Wisbech, June 15 and 16

Beekeeper David Arlott will be giving an open hive demonstration, plus there will be presentations and plenty of information on all aspects of bee keeping.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/peckover

The History of the Sixties Show

Stamford Corn Exchange, June 15

Relive the music of the swinging 60s with music from Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich, The New Casuals, Vinny Christian and The Shabinelles.

Box office 01780 766455

1980s’ GPS Hunt

Peterborough, June 15

Form your line-up of super sleuths and put your skills to the test against time, terrain and trivia in a thrilling smartphone challenge. You will be competing against rival teams to uncover the clues and score as many points as possible before the timer runs out. Don your 1980s’ fancy dress, sharpen up your wits, and ready your nerves of steel!

Full details at www.GPShunts.co.uk

St Botolph’s Fesival on the Green

Botolph Green, June 14-16

Back for its 13th year with plenty of events in the marquee, family stalls, beer tent, food stalls, classic cars, dog show, live music, snail racing, hampers to be won, village green games, Sunday service, funfair and lots more

Free entry to daytime events

Tickets available to buy for evening events.

Open from 7pm on Friday

Great British Food Festival

Grimsthorpe Castle, nr Bourne, June 15 and 16

There will be lots of food and drink producers, craft and gift stalls, street food vendors and pop up bars in attendance - its going to be a fun foodie day out for the whole family.

www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com for discounted advanced tickets

Food, Drink and Craft Market

Huntingdon Market Square, June 14 and 15

A wonderful mix for all the senses. Bottled beer, crepes, Smokehouse food and brownies plus there will be stalls selling dog treats, craft supplies and jewellery. The children will love it too, as a face painter and balloon man will there - and it’s free.

Open 10am -5pm