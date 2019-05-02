10 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

Monster trucks, soap star Shayne Ward and football legend Harry Redknapp provide the highlights as Truckfest comes to Peterborough this Bank Holiday weekend

Truckfest

East of England Arena, May 5 and 6

Special guest on day one is X Factor winner and former Coronation Street star Shayne Ward, performing a backlog of hits on the Plaza stage! The following day I’m A Celebrity winner and footballing legend Harry Redknapp make an appearance. Plus, there will be performances from tribute acts Gladness and Little Mixx, main arena action from car crushing monster trucks, jaw dropping stunt displays, an extensive family fun fair and inflatable kids zone - not to mention thousands of vehicles on show – including the awesome Smokey and the Bandit truck and an F1 car!

www.truckfest.co.uk

Wallace and Gromit

Nene Valley Railway, May 4

Aardman Animation character Wallace and his faithful friend Gromit will be making a visit to the Wansford station at 11 am and mid-day then, 1, 2 and 3pm . Further attractions will include stalls, fun and games for all, bouncy castle and a roundabout.

www.nvr.org.uk

Treasure for Treasure

Peterborough Cathedral, May 4, 11am - 3pm

Donate unwanted items of jewellery or small, portable antiques. and TV’s Charles Hanson and fellow experts from Hansons Auctioneers will receive the items for sale at their next appropriate auction. Hansons kindly waive their sellers’ commission so that the full hammer price can be donated to Peterborough Cathedral, or shared 50/50 between the

Cathedral and a parish church within the Peterborough Diocese, chosen by the donor.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Alan Johnson

Stamford Corn Exchange, tonight

One of the most popular politicians of recent times and now a best-selling author. Inspired by his latest book, In My Life, Alan tells his personal story with the help of music that has soundtracked his life.

Box Office 01780 766455

The Voice auditions

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, May 6, 7pm-10pm

Limited slots available for open mic auditions for The Voice UK, the hit ITV show,

annar@pizzaparlourpb.co.uk

Concert

St John’s Church, city centre, May 7, at 1pm

The Tuesday Till Two lunchtime concert features brothers Zolta and Jozef Galyas (piano & violin), mixing classical and jazz repertoire.

Free entry, donations welcomed

circus

The Embankment until May 6

Uncle Sam’s American Circus Big Top comes to the Embankment with daily shows featuring new acts never seen before in the UK.

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight The Old Man and the Gun - (7.30pm) is based on the true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), from his audacious escape from San Quentin at the age of 70 to an unprecedented string of heists that confounded authorities and enchanted the public.

peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Werrington Local History Group

Werrington Village Centre, tonight, 7.30pm

The History Of Peakirk - Dr. Avril Lumley-Prior tells the history of the fen-edge settlement that takes its name from the hermitage founded there by St. Pega. The story of continual habitation from Neolithic folk through the Romano-British Period to the present day.

Visitors £3 at the door.

Mary Queen of Scots

Peterborough Cathedral, May 3

A monologue by Lesley Smith.