10 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

There’s a Spring Fair at the market, a circus on the Embankment, comedy, music, film, photographic workshops and more to keep you occupied in Peterborough this week.

Spring Fair

Uncle Sam's Great American Circus at Embankment EMN-160504-182348009

Peterborough City Market, April 27

As well as the regular traders, lots of additional stalls will be joining the fun from 10am. Food will be on offer from current favourites such as The Italian Twist, Embe, Victoria’s Kitchen, and City Diner, while entertainment will also be provided throughout the day with music and children’s activities.

Starts at 10am

Kevin Clifton - Burn The Floor

The Cresset, tonight

Combining jaw-dropping choreography and ground-breaking moves, Burn the Floor brings a famous, infectious and rebellious energy to the stage and stars Strictly Come Dancing favourite Kevin Clifton, and the new Italian heartthrob,

Graziano Di Prima.

www.cresset.co.uk

Photographic workshops

Peterborough Cathedral, April 27

Keen amateur photographers can sign up for two half-day workshops led by Adrian Stone.From 9.30am to 12.30pm climb up to explore the cathedral from above, taking in the amazing views of the architecture below. From 1.00pm until 4.00pm, concentrate on the ground level of the cathedral, both inside and outside.

peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Charlie Landsborough: The Farewell Tour

The Cresset, April 28

Known as the UK’s premier country music singer, country is only one part of his live shows. Charlie’s gigs are a night of beautiful ballads, folk, blues, country, rock ‘n’ roll, pop, gospel and anthems. Charlie’s talent and chart-topping records saw him inducted into the British Country Music Hall of Fame.

www.cresset.co.uk

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Dogman tells the story of Marcello, a small and gentle dog groomer, who finds himself involved in a dangerous relationship of subjugation with Simone, a former violent boxer who terrorises the entire neighborhood. In an effort to reaffirm his dignity, Marcello will submit to an unexpected act of vengeance.

Nominated BAFTA Best Foreign Language Film.

Starts 7.30pm

Art Exhibition

Stamford Arts Centre, April 29 to May 11

Welland Valley Art Society’s upcoming exhibition features work created by members both locally and further afield.

Daily 10am to 5pm

Funhouse Comedy Club

The Lightbox, Bridge Street, tonight

Topping the bill is Andy White. With his mad afro and daft voices he delivers a mix of topical and observational humour. Opening the night will be The Noise Next Door, and completing the line-up is Freddie Farrell. Compere is Stevie Gray.

funhousecomedy.co.uk

Meditation

Drolma Centre, Dogsthorpe Road, April 27 and 28

A Meditate, Relax & Reflect Day Course is being held on Saturday from 10.30am-3.45pm. Sunday is Open House with free taster meditations from 12-4pm . No need to book, just come along. Everyone is warmly welcome (of all faiths and none) and no previous experience is needed.

Call 01733 755444

Circus

The Embankment, April 27 to May 6

Uncle Sam’s American Circus Big Top comes to the Embankment with daily shows featuring new acts never seen before in the UK.

Comedy

The Cresset, April 26

The city’s longest running comedy night returns with a line-up to be announced.

Tickets from www.cresset.co.uk