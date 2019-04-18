10 of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

There is a great weekend in store for animal lovers with the first open day of the year at the Exotic Pet Refuge, the launch of an animal park at Peterborough One and Easter fun at Hamerton Zoo Park to look forward to.

Open Day

Timmy Mallett

Exotic Pet refuge, Deeping St James, April 21

The first open day of the year at the sanctuary/ refuge for more than 250 exotic animals and native wildlife from 10am to 5pm.

Entry costs £6 for adults, and £3 for children.

Scavenger Hunt

Hamerton Zoo Park, April 19-22

Solve the clues to win eggstravagant prizes and enjoy one giant day out. All through the Easter school holidays you can hop aboard the Tiger Express Train, listen to a bumper programme of keeper talks and swing or climb like the animals in our outdoor adventure playground.

www.hamertonzoopark.com

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

In Widows (7.30pm) a police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows - Veronica, Linda, Alice and Belle - join forces to pull off a heist one of the husbands was planning.

peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Animal Park launch

Peterborough One Retail Park, April 20

There is a craft workshop where children can design and decorate Easter Bunny Money Boxes, on Friday then on Saturday a craft workshop where children can design and decorate Easter hand puppets - plus the opening of the new Van Hage Animal Park.

www.facebook.com/PeterboroughOne

Peterborough Local History Society

Knights Chamber, Peterborough Cathedral, April 24 (2pm)

Two illustrated talks – Peculiar to Peterborough is a view of things unique to our city and surrounding area, while Lost Buildings of Peterborough will be a retrospective look at what’s gone over the last 50 years.

peterboroughlocalhistorysociety.co.uk

The Wizard of Oz

Showcase Cinema. April 21 and 23

As a celebration for the movie’s 80th anniversary, click your heels and join Dorothy who is swept from the monochrome world of Kansas into the magical, majestic and colourful land of Oz.

www.showcasecinemas.co.uk

Peterborough festival of Antiques

East of England Arena, April 19 and 20

A mix of individual exhibitors and antique dealers from the four corners of the globe, seekers of vintage collectables, world-famous ceramic names from the past and luxurious jewellery are sure to find a piece to pique their interest in the several specialised areas.

www.festivalofantiques.co.uk

Funhouse Comedy Club

The Lightbox, Bridge Street, April 25

Topping the bill is Andy White. With his mad afro and daft voices he

delivers a mix of topical and observational humour. Opening the night will be The Noise Next Door and completing the line-up is Freddie Farrell.

Compere for the night will be the cheeky and sociable Stevie Gray.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Sawtry History Society

WI Hall, Sawtry, tonight

A presentation by The Great Fen Project on The Spitfire Dig from 7.30 pm

Contact 01487 831441

Timmy Mallett

Buzz Bingo, April 20

Eighties children’s TV icon Timmy Mallett will be calling WACKY bingo for wacky prizes and playing Mallett’s Mallet on stage with his trusty sidekick Pinky Punky.

He’ll also be wowing customers with his wild glasses and fashion style during a rendition of number 1 hit “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini”.

Tickets are £10 from the club at Lime Kiln Close in West Town