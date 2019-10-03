10 of the best things to do in and around Peterborough this week

A film and TV convention, theatre, music, comedy and Strictly stars- there’s so much to see and do around Peterborough this week.

Feel The Force Day

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone are The Ballroom Boys.

East of England Arena, October 5

The world’s first and only fully accessible Film and TV Convention (Comic-con), returns for 2019 with their biggest event yet!

Full details HERE

Madagascar The Musical

New Theatre, until Sunday

There is still time to see the hit show starring Matt Terry as Alex the lion. Read the PT review here.

www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Tommy The Album Live

Key Theatre, tonight

To mark the 50th anniversary of The Who’s most universally-known and much-lauded concept album, Tommy, international 8-piece band, The Goldhawks, will be performing the original album in full detail and accuracy.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Paul Zerdin

Stamford Corn Exchange, tonight

Paul and his dysfunctional puppet family are back. As well as Sam, Albert and Baby, there’ll be his new bodyguard, an urban fox, some hilarious audience participation - and a talking ice cream - all using a mixture of master puppeteering, state of the art animatronic wizardry and a unique blend of edgy comedy.

Tickets on 01780766455

T.Rextasy - The Acousitic Show

Key Theatre, October 6

The music of Marc Bolan and T.Rex as never seen, or heard before! For this specially created, totally acoustic interpretation of T.Rex, T.Rextasy will be accompanied by a string quartet.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone - The Ballroom Boys

Key Theatre, October 4

Argentine Tango legend Vincent and King of the Ballroom Ian, will be joined by two professional female dancers and a wonderful vocalist. The night will be packed with dances, songs and loads of banter!

Expect dances like the Waltz, Quickstep, Paso Doble, Foxtrot and of course, the Argentine Tango!

Tickets a vivacity.org

Werrington Local History Group Talk

Werrington Village Centre, tonight

Trevor Pearce will tell The Story of Thorpe Road to take the audience on an absorbing journey along that part of Thorpe Road between Crescent Bridge and Thorpe Hall. He looks at some historical buildings along the way and the fascinating stories of some of the people who lived in them.

Visitors welcome, £3 at the door.

Starts 7.30pm

Fiction Fix

Samm’s, Bridge Street, October 6

A platform for local authors to share their work with the public and each other - a totally fiction-based spoken word night. There are four 15 minute slots, followed by a short break, then a further four slots. All welcome, especially if you like to hear your stories instead of reading them.

Starts 8pm

Blakk Sabbath

Stamford Corn Exchange, October 4

The number one tribute in the UK to the music of Black Sabbath will take you on a journey ‘Into the void’ of feeling like you’re right on the edge of being ‘Paranoid’.

Tickets on 01780 766455

Syd Lawrence Orchestra

Key Theatre, October 10

Hold on tight as Live and Swinging takes you on an exciting journey that is stunning, dynamic, and thrilling. Directed by Chris Dean, this mesmerizing performance is packed with all your Big Band Favourites. Featuring the music of Glenn Miller, Count Basie, Tommy Dorsey, Neal Hefti, Billy May, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and many more.

Tickets at vivacity.org