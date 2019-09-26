10 of the best things to do in and around Peterborough this week

The UK’s biggest antiques festival, award-winning theatre from Avenue Q, comedy, hands-on science and more- all happening in the Peterborough area this week.

LifeLab

Burghley AT Twilight'Photo@ Matty Graham

Queensgate, September 28

Queensgate is being turned into a laboratory for the day - so pop on a lab coat, grab some goggles, and get stuck into some science. Extract DNA, marvel over microscopic worms and use real- life lab equipment to explore the cells that make up our bodies. Also discover how biology and computer science work together to explore human health… and learn how to control a robot arm.

10am to 6pm

Festival of Antiques

East of England Arena , September 27 and 28

The UK’s largest festival of antiques hosts more than 2000 stalls within four permanent buildings and several acres of outdoor pitches. There will be everything from antique and vintage items to fine art and period reclamation.

www.iacf.co.uk

Avenue Q

New Theatre, until September 28

The hilarious and multi-award winning Avenue Q is a fur-lariously laugh-out-loud musical.

Catch-up with all your favourite (and unforgettable) characters on a downtown New York street trying to make sense of life’s burning issues – like what do you do with a BA in English? How do you find your purpose? And is the internet really just for….nevermind.

Tickets at newtheatre-perborough.com

Burghley At Twilight

Burghley House, October 2-5

An exclusive chance to experience a glimpse of life during a golden age of entertainment at England’s greatest Elizabethan house. For four nights only, the historic home, bathed in floodlight, will re-open at twilight after day visitors have left, making way for a special evening of music, merriment and atmospheric lighting from 6pm to 8pm.

www.burghley.co.uk

The Tape Face Show

Stamford Corn Exchange, tonight

Tape Face is back with a brand new show! New jokes, new props, same tape.As seen on: America’s Got Talent, The Royal Variety Performance and more.

Tickets from the box office 01780766455

80s Party Night

The Cresset, September 28

With the biggest 80s disco in town, loads of fun games, props and surprises and a

truly spectacular fancy dress competition, this is one night out you will not want to

miss. So dig out the legwarmers, backcomb that mullet and head down there for another incredible

night.

www.cresset.co.uk

Fleabag

Key Theatre, October 2

See the hilarious, award-winning, one-woman show that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series Fleabag, broadcast live to cinemas from London’s West End. Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) and directed by Vicky Jones, Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life.

vivacity.org

Funhouse Comedy Club

The Lightbox, Bridge Street, tonight

Topping the bill is award winning Mark Maier. Opening will be Sony Award winner, Tom Wrigglesworth and completing the line-up is Jon Pearson. Compere is Stevie Gray

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Abba Forever

Key Theatre, September 28

The unique Abba sound is replicated with a six-piece band featuring electric

and acoustic guitars, keyboards and piano, drums and bass guitar.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Stamford Georgian Festival

Stamford, September 26-29

Entertainment on the town’s picturesque Meadows will combine with fascinating talks and events in venues across town and at the Arts Centre.

Street markets, re-enactors, a costumed ball and for the first time a costumed Sunday ‘Promenade’ promise a festival to remember. There’s also a free Saturday evening event where you’ll find crowds filling the streets for a town centre spectacular featuring community participation and street performers creating a wonderful outdoor arts experience.