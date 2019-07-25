10 of the best things to do in and around Peterborough this week

There is storytime for little ones, a fun day, zoo park tiger celebration, comedy, films, music and more to enjoy in the Peterborough area - starting tonight with a music and dance show world premiere.

Summer of Stories

Noise Boys

Queensgate, July 29-August 9

The rip-roaring event will be filled with book characters, family story time and crafts. From a giant inflatable Boris the Bookworm to Story Soup adventures with Wendy Wordsworth, there’s something for everyone happening over the Summer of Stories!

Don’t miss out on the Giant Book Nook library area with cushions and beanbags, plus a magical forest of woodland characters from modern and classic fairy tales, not to mention bookmark-making, cartoon-character designing and story-writing.

Summer of Stories is taking place in support of the Vivacity Summer Reading Challenge 2019 event, which aims to get people reading more. Stories will be read by the wonderful Wendy Wordsworth, on the following dates:

July 29/August 2 and 6 – Fairy tale Friends with Little Red Riding Hood and the Not-So-Big-Bad Wolf;

July 30/August 3 and 7 – Adventures with Words with Will Whiskers the Mouse and Hermione Hare;

July 31/August 4 and 8 – Dip into Stories with Egg Soldiers;

August 1/5 and 9 – The Magic of Stories with Professor Page Turner and Harry Hardback.

Global Tiger Day at Hamerton

To find out more about the Summer of Stories and Queensgate Shopping Centre, visit http://www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk/

Noise Boys

New Theatre, July 25-27

A brand-new tap dancing and beatboxing spectacular show featuring a cast of 9 performers including champion beatboxer Hobbit, world class tap dancers

and some of the finest street musicians in the country including London Rapper Roxxxan.

www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

Battle Lines

City Market, July 26

Two top artists will battle it out at the first ever Battle Lines event at Peterborough City Market. Lee Mason and Graham George will put their artistic skills to the test in the 90-minute contest, with the crowd deciding the winner. The live art will be complemented by music from Steve Crowe, and cuisine from some of the city’s best independent food stalls including Resist Vegan Kitchen, who will be on hand for a special one-off pop-up stall.

Starts at 6.30pm

Global Tiger Day

Hamerton Zoo Park, near Sawtry, July 29

The Zoo Park will be raising funds for 21st Century Tiger’s conservation projects with wild tigers. Throughout the day lots of events will be taking place, from feeding sessions and talks, to raffles. Also 4cats Heimtierbedarf GmbH will be providing supersized cat toys for the big cats which will be a delight for visitors to watch.

www.hamertonzoopark.com

Fun Day

Paston Farm, July 27

Children’s activities, rabbits and guinea pigs for petting, birds of prey, bouncy castle, face painting and more.

Open 11am to 3pm

Photo Walk with Chris Porsz

62 Gladstone Street Gallery, July 27, 4pm - 6pm

Join PT columnist Chris Porsz, the Paramedic Paparazzo, as he guides you on a little adventure around Central Peterborough photographing the real Peterborough in all its glory. Afterwards you can post your images to the FB page of ‘62’ the Gladstone St Art Gallery.

email info@62gladstonestreet.co.uk

Funhouse Comedy

Lightbox Cafe, Bridge Street, tonight

Headlining is the effortlessly engaging Andrew Bird.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Burghley Film Festival

Burghley House, until July 28

The season got under way yesterday but there is still time to see some of your favourite movies in a magnificent setting - with morning and evening sessions.

Timetable at www.burghley.co.uk

Shall We Dance?

Showcase Cinema, July 27 and 28

André Rieu the King Of Waltz is asking Shall We Dance? as he invites you to join him in the comfort of your local cinema, welcoming you into the beautiful and historic town of Maastricht accompanied by his amazing 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra.

www.showcasecinemas.co.uk

Author visit

Peckover House, Wisbech, July 27

From noon, Jamie Maxwell will be talking about how career changes took him from photographer to illustrator. He has now become the illustrator for a new series of children’s books, ‘The DNA Detectives’, which encourage children into more science-led careers’.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/peckover