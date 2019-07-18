10 of the best things to do in and around Peterborough this week

There’s a huge fundraising concert for a great cause and a musical military themed extravaganza - nt to mention comedy, history and fun galore to be had in and around Peterborough this week,
Sing For Life Concert
The Cresset, July 20
The Sing for Life 2019 women will be performing in a gala charity event supporting Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. More than 90 specially recruited women from across the city and beyond have participated in
Sing for Life 2019, a 10-week pop-up project organised by award-winning women’s choir Peterborough Voices, which aims to make singing inclusive and accessible to all women regardless of age, social background or previous experience.
www.cresset.co.uk
Battle Proms
Burghley House, July 20
The return of the military themed spectacle with live orchestral music, carefully choreographed Spitfire and parachute displays, dramatic cannon fire and cavalry displays with a spectacular musical firework finale. This is the second year that they have joined forces with SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity to raise funds and awareness of its vital work with serving members, veterans and forces families.
www.battleproms.com
Summer activities
Sacrewell Farm, July 20 to September 1
The farm is open from 9.30am to 5pm and there are a whole host of activities to keep youngsters occupied over the summer holidays.
Monday to Wednesday there is: pond dipping, 10:15-11:00; small animal handling, 11:45-12:15; bug hunting, 13:45-14:30; duck racing, 15:15-15:30.
And on Saturday and Sunday there is pond dipping, 10:15-11:00; small animal handling, 11:45-12:15; bug hunting, 13:45-14:30; pony and donkey walking, 14:15-15:00; and duck racing: 15:15-15:30.
For details of all the events and prices go to: www.sacrewell.org.uk
Funhouse Comedy Club
Lightbox Cafe, July 25
Headlining is the effortlessly engaging Andrew Bird, who was the support act on
Michael McIntyre’s recent arena tour. Support from the deadpan Peter Brush and Jewish comedian and wheelchair enthusiast Aaron
Simmonds. Your compere is Stevie Gray.
www.funhousecomedy.co.uk
Author visit
Peckover House, Wisbech, July 20
Claire Upton will be showcasing her new novel, Twisted Fate, which is based on a Suffolk farm. Much of Claire’s inspiration comes from the Quaker faith, a theme which is very close to the heart of Peckover.
www.nationaltrust.org.uk/peckover
Sawtry History Society
WI Hall, Gidding Road, tonight
A presentation on THE ROMAN ARMY IN BRITAIN by Paddy Lambert, of Oxford Archaeology East
at7.30 pm.
Members free, non-members £2 by donation
Napoleonic Re-enactment
Huntingdon town centre, July 20 and 21
The Huntingdonshire History Festival features the Napoleonic Association at their biggest event of the year. Expect a huge living history camp, two battles and parades planned as part of this free event featuring hundreds of reenactors.
www.huntshistoryfest.com
Family Funday
Gladstone Community Centre, Bourges Boulevard, July 20
Join the Cystic Fibrosis Trust for an afternoon of fun - there will be facepainting, a rodeo bull, mendi (body art), bouncy castle, supercar rides and more.
Open 2pm to 6pm
Cream Tea Public Running Day
Fenland Light Railway, Ramsey, July 21
The Narrow Gauge Railway will have miniature train rides for £1 and cream teams on sale.
10am to 4pm
Open Day and fun dog show
Byre Vets, Papyrus Road, Werrington, July 20
Animal lovers will enjoy the open day and fun dog show with a number of classes. There will be practice tours, a raffle and tombola as well a bake sale and colouring competition.
Open 1-4pm, dog show starts at 2pm.