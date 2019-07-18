10 of the best things to do in and around Peterborough this week

There’s a huge fundraising concert for a great cause and a musical military themed extravaganza - nt to mention comedy, history and fun galore to be had in and around Peterborough this week,

Sing For Life Concert

The Sing For Life women

The Cresset, July 20

The Sing for Life 2019 women will be performing in a gala charity event supporting Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. More than 90 specially recruited women from across the city and beyond have participated in

Sing for Life 2019, a 10-week pop-up project organised by award-winning women’s choir Peterborough Voices, which aims to make singing inclusive and accessible to all women regardless of age, social background or previous experience.

www.cresset.co.uk

Battle Proms

Burghley House, July 20

The return of the military themed spectacle with live orchestral music, carefully choreographed Spitfire and parachute displays, dramatic cannon fire and cavalry displays with a spectacular musical firework finale. This is the second year that they have joined forces with SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity to raise funds and awareness of its vital work with serving members, veterans and forces families.

www.battleproms.com

Summer activities

Sacrewell Farm, July 20 to September 1

The farm is open from 9.30am to 5pm and there are a whole host of activities to keep youngsters occupied over the summer holidays.

Monday to Wednesday there is: pond dipping, 10:15-11:00; small animal handling, 11:45-12:15; bug hunting, 13:45-14:30; duck racing, 15:15-15:30.

And on Saturday and Sunday there is pond dipping, 10:15-11:00; small animal handling, 11:45-12:15; bug hunting, 13:45-14:30; pony and donkey walking, 14:15-15:00; and duck racing: 15:15-15:30.

For details of all the events and prices go to: www.sacrewell.org.uk

Funhouse Comedy Club

Lightbox Cafe, July 25

Headlining is the effortlessly engaging Andrew Bird, who was the support act on

Michael McIntyre’s recent arena tour. Support from the deadpan Peter Brush and Jewish comedian and wheelchair enthusiast Aaron

Simmonds. Your compere is Stevie Gray.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Author visit

Peckover House, Wisbech, July 20

Claire Upton will be showcasing her new novel, Twisted Fate, which is based on a Suffolk farm. Much of Claire’s inspiration comes from the Quaker faith, a theme which is very close to the heart of Peckover.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/peckover

Sawtry History Society

WI Hall, Gidding Road, tonight

A presentation on THE ROMAN ARMY IN BRITAIN by Paddy Lambert, of Oxford Archaeology East

at7.30 pm.

Members free, non-members £2 by donation

Napoleonic Re-enactment

Huntingdon town centre, July 20 and 21

The Huntingdonshire History Festival features the Napoleonic Association at their biggest event of the year. Expect a huge living history camp, two battles and parades planned as part of this free event featuring hundreds of reenactors.

www.huntshistoryfest.com

Family Funday

Gladstone Community Centre, Bourges Boulevard, July 20

Join the Cystic Fibrosis Trust for an afternoon of fun - there will be facepainting, a rodeo bull, mendi (body art), bouncy castle, supercar rides and more.

Open 2pm to 6pm

Cream Tea Public Running Day

Fenland Light Railway, Ramsey, July 21

The Narrow Gauge Railway will have miniature train rides for £1 and cream teams on sale.

10am to 4pm

Open Day and fun dog show

Byre Vets, Papyrus Road, Werrington, July 20

Animal lovers will enjoy the open day and fun dog show with a number of classes. There will be practice tours, a raffle and tombola as well a bake sale and colouring competition.

Open 1-4pm, dog show starts at 2pm.