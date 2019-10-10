10 of the best things to do around Peterborough this week

The French Market returns to Peterborough city centre today and tomorrow - plus there is music, comedy, theatre and more to look forward to.

French Market

Cathedral Square, today and tomorrow

There is a chance to taste culinary delights from across the English Channel when the popular French Market returns. Mostly from the Normandy area, the stalls offer local and regional cheeses, freshly baked bread, patisserie, olives and dried fruits, alongside handbags, jewellery, Provencal soaps and more.

www.franceathome.com

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Wild Rose tells the story of Rose-Lynn Harlan, fresh out of prison and reunited with her son and daughter, all she wants is to get out of Glasgow and make it as a country singer in Nashville. Rose’s mother Marion, on the other hand, has had a bellyful of her worthless nonsense. Forced to take strict responsibility, Rose gets a cleaning job, only to find an unlikely champion in the middle-class lady of the house.

Starts 7.30pm

Concert

Queen Katherine Academy, October 13 at 3pm

City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra welcomes the founder and Artistic Director of the Stamford Music Festival, Freya Goldmark as soloist for the Sibelius Violin concerto at Katharine Academy, Peterborough. The programme will be conducted by Steve Bingham.

Tickets at www.cpso.org.uk

Syd Lawrence Orchestra

Key Theatre, tonight

Hold on tight as Live and Swinging takes you on an exciting journey that is stunning, dynamic, and thrilling. Directed by Chris Dean, this mesmerising performance is packed with all your Big Band Favourites.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Psychic Sally

The Cresset, October 15

Sally Morgan’s 2019 tour builds on her years of experience as the UK’s most popular touring medium. Sally is back for her 11th year in front of live audiences sharing her remarkable gift.

www.cresset.co.uk

Respect - The Aretha Franklin Songbook

The Cresset, October 16

An amazing live concert that pays tribute to the Queen of Soul with an uplifting sermon celebrating her life and, of course, her greatest

hits.

www.cresset.co.uk

Build A Rocket

The Undercroft, Hampton, October 14

Winner of the Holden Street Theatres’ Edinburgh Fringe Award, Adelaide Fringe Best Theatre Award 2019 and The Sunday Mail’s Best Female Solo Show, Build a Rocket is a powerful and uplifting play about triumph over adversity. Yasmin is a bright 16-year-old from a small seaside town. In an instant, her world is turned upside down when she becomes pregnant with her son, Jack.

www.eaternangles.co.uk

Peterborough Jazz Club

Boizot Lounge, New Theatre, October 13

The James Copus Quintet featuring Alex Hitchcock continues the club’s autumn season.

Starts 8pm

Concert

St Andrew’s Church, Thornhaugh, October 11

St Peter’s Singers present Bach To The Beatles, an informal concert of choral music with a varied programme.

Tickets: 01780 782333, 01780 782408 or on the door

Funhouse Comedy Club

The Lightbox Cafe, Bridge Street, October 11

Topping the bill is comedian, musician and presenter, the charming and imaginative Tom Houghton. Opening the night will be plummy, funny and fiery, Diane Spencer and completing the line up is Gary Tro, with his anarchic style of comedy.

Compere for the night will be Jon Pearson.