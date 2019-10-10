10 of the best things to do around Peterborough this week

The French Market returns to Peterborough city centre today and tomorrow - plus there is music, comedy, theatre and more to look forward to.
French Market
Cathedral Square, today and tomorrow
There is a chance to taste culinary delights from across the English Channel when the popular French Market returns. Mostly from the Normandy area, the stalls offer local and regional cheeses, freshly baked bread, patisserie, olives and dried fruits, alongside handbags, jewellery, Provencal soaps and more.
www.franceathome.com
Peterborough Arts Cinema
John Clare Theatre, tonight
Wild Rose tells the story of Rose-Lynn Harlan, fresh out of prison and reunited with her son and daughter, all she wants is to get out of Glasgow and make it as a country singer in Nashville. Rose’s mother Marion, on the other hand, has had a bellyful of her worthless nonsense. Forced to take strict responsibility, Rose gets a cleaning job, only to find an unlikely champion in the middle-class lady of the house.
Starts 7.30pm
Concert
Queen Katherine Academy, October 13 at 3pm
City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra welcomes the founder and Artistic Director of the Stamford Music Festival, Freya Goldmark as soloist for the Sibelius Violin concerto at Katharine Academy, Peterborough. The programme will be conducted by Steve Bingham.
Tickets at www.cpso.org.uk
Syd Lawrence Orchestra
Key Theatre, tonight
Hold on tight as Live and Swinging takes you on an exciting journey that is stunning, dynamic, and thrilling. Directed by Chris Dean, this mesmerising performance is packed with all your Big Band Favourites.
Tickets at vivacity.org
Psychic Sally
The Cresset, October 15
Sally Morgan’s 2019 tour builds on her years of experience as the UK’s most popular touring medium. Sally is back for her 11th year in front of live audiences sharing her remarkable gift.
www.cresset.co.uk
Respect - The Aretha Franklin Songbook
The Cresset, October 16
An amazing live concert that pays tribute to the Queen of Soul with an uplifting sermon celebrating her life and, of course, her greatest
hits.
www.cresset.co.uk
Build A Rocket
The Undercroft, Hampton, October 14
Winner of the Holden Street Theatres’ Edinburgh Fringe Award, Adelaide Fringe Best Theatre Award 2019 and The Sunday Mail’s Best Female Solo Show, Build a Rocket is a powerful and uplifting play about triumph over adversity. Yasmin is a bright 16-year-old from a small seaside town. In an instant, her world is turned upside down when she becomes pregnant with her son, Jack.
www.eaternangles.co.uk
Peterborough Jazz Club
Boizot Lounge, New Theatre, October 13
The James Copus Quintet featuring Alex Hitchcock continues the club’s autumn season.
Starts 8pm
Concert
St Andrew’s Church, Thornhaugh, October 11
St Peter’s Singers present Bach To The Beatles, an informal concert of choral music with a varied programme.
Tickets: 01780 782333, 01780 782408 or on the door
Funhouse Comedy Club
The Lightbox Cafe, Bridge Street, October 11
Topping the bill is comedian, musician and presenter, the charming and imaginative Tom Houghton. Opening the night will be plummy, funny and fiery, Diane Spencer and completing the line up is Gary Tro, with his anarchic style of comedy.
Compere for the night will be Jon Pearson.