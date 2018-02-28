10 inches of snow as temperatures plummet below -9°C near Peterborough

The big freeze known as ‘the Beast from the East’ struck Peterborough this week, leading to freezing temperatures.

Snow began falling here on Monday, but it was not until Tuesday evening that it really began to settle.

The Met Office said it recorded 10 inches of snow in Wittering overnight on Tuesday, with temperatures reaching -9.8°C at 5.45am, colder than anywhere else in the East of England.

The founder of Peterborough Weather Watch, Trev Robbins-Pratt, said he recorded a temperature of -7.3°C.

Our photographer David Lowndes was out and about on Tuesday and Wednesday to get photos of the snow at Central Park, Nene Valley Railway, Ferry Meadows, Orton Hall, Castor and from Wansford.

And many of our readers also got in touch, including Stilton Butchers which sent us a video of a person dressed as a pig dancing in an apron!