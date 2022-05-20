From famous musicians to Hollywood actors and Olympic athletes - this city has them all.

Even though you might have been born and bred in Peterborough , you might be unaware that our very own city is also the hometown to some famous A-listers.

Many of the celebrities grew up here before flying the nest but there are some who have settled down in Peterborough and still call the city home today.

We’ve put together a list of the biggest names from Peterborough who might surprise you.

Take a look through the next 10 photographs at faces you might recognise:

1. Himesh Patel The actor is best known for portraying Tamwar Masood in BBC soap EastEnders - but left the square to go onto big hitting roles in Danny Boyle's Beatles musical Yesterday and, more recently, in disaster blockbuster Don't Look Up. The 31-year-old is from Sawtry and went to school at Prince William School, Oundle.

2. David Bentley David Bentley is a former professional footballer who played as winger, as well as a central midfielder or as a second striker. Bentley joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2008 and also He spent time with Birmingham City and West Ham United.

3. Jake Humphrey Best known for his work as a children's TV presenter for CBBC's BAMZOOKi and Fame Academy, alongside Holly Willoughby in 2002, Jake has since gone on to present BBC Sport's coverage of Formula 1 Grand Prix and is now the face of Premier League Football on BT Sport.

4. Julie Mare Fernandez Julie Mare Fernandez is a British actress best known for her role as Brenda in the BBC comedy The Office and lives in Orton Wistow in Peterborough - after moving from London. She now works as an access coordinator, helping television and film production companies to ensure there is disabled access for their cast and crew.