£1,000 up for grabs for a local sports club or community initiative

Sports clubs and community groups in Peterborough can win £1,000 to help their great work in this year’s ‘Skip of Gold’ awards.

Jon Stump, finance director at Mick George Ltd, said: “Skip of Gold is an initiative which allows us to delve a little deeper to uncover what it is the people of Peterborough and the surrounding areas are involved in, so we can invest our money in projects that will directly benefit them.

The 2017 winners of the Peterbough Skip of Gold vote were the East Elite Allstars. The 2018 awards have now been launched by Mick George Ltd.

“Having witnessed first hand how this competition has positively impacted on the winners from previous years, we’re keen to launch the 2018 campaign.”

The local construction business is welcoming applicants in need of financial assistance. Throughout the year, Mick George Ltd is continually supporting local communities in which the business operates, providing sponsorship arrangements both financially and practically through its service or product provisions.

In Paterborough last year’s £1,000 prize was won by East Elite Allstars.

As well as sponsoring Peterborough United FC, the business has donated funds to Forest4Peterborough, Sacrewell Farm Camp and Nene Park Trust.

Mick George Ltd specialises in skip hire, waste management, aggregate and concrete supply, bulk earthworks and demolition services, as well as a range of home and garden products.

How Skip of Gold Works

■ To register for the chance to win £1,000, email: marketing@mickgeorge.co.uk or complete the online entry form at www.mickgeorge.co.uk/pborogold18 before July 25.

■ The top ten most deserving sports clubs and top ten community initiatives will be selected by judges and announced on August 2nd 2018.

■ Voting lines will then be open until August 30, 2018 – giving supporters a chance to vote for their favourite initiative.

■ The organisation receiving the most votes will be awarded the prize fund and will be announced on September 14, 2018.

■ When you register, all you need to do is supply a brief description of your organisation and why the funds are needed, as well as providing contact details and a photograph.www.mickgeorge.co.uk/pborogold18