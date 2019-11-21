1,000 pupils rock around the clock at Peterborough primary schools’ singing day

More than 1,000 pupils from primary schools across the city participated in the Peterborough Sings! Rock’n’Roll schools’ singing days at the Cresset.

Working with a professional music team directed by William Prideaux, they enjoyed a whistlestop tour of Rock’n’Roll greats devised to develop pupils’ understanding of the genre, including Stand by Me, Rock Around the Clock, Blue Suede Shoes, Blue Moon, Johnny B Goode, Shake Rattle and Roll, Runaround Sue, Jailhouse Rock and One Fine Day. In the afternoon, pupils were joined by a live band and had the opportunity to meet the musicians and learn about their instruments during a series of fun and interactive “meet the musician” sessions. As well as providing expert vocal coaching and the opportunity to work alongside professional musicians, an important aspect of the singing days is to give young people the experience of performing live on stage in a professional venue. At the end of each day, pupils enjoyed performing the songs they had learned live on stage to some very appreciative audiences of family and friends. The Rock’n’Roll schools’ singing days were the 11th in a series of large-scale singing events funded by Arts Council England as part of the Peterborough singing strategy, delivered by Peterborough Sings! on behalf of Peterborough Music Hub and Peterborough City Council, to transform provision for singing in the city’s primary schools. These events have engaged thousands of children from across the city and been fantastically well received by staff, pupils and parents alike. Di Roberts of Woodston Primary School said: “What a wonderful opportunity for pupils from different schools, cultures and backgrounds across the city to work and perform together. It’s really fantastic to see how much enjoyment and self-confidence they gain from the experience.” Schools participating were: Gunthorpe Primary School, Lime Academy Abbotsmede, Middleton Primary School, Lime Academy Watergall, Braybrook Primary School, Highlees Primary School, St Augustine’s CE Junior School, Old Fletton Primary School, Northborough Primary School; St Botolph’s Primary School, Ravensthorpe Primary School, Stanground St John’s Primary School, Discovery Primary School, Longthorpe Primary School, Bishop Creighton Academy, West Town Academy, Lime Academy Parnwell, St John’s Church School, Woodston Primary School, Thorpe Primary School. Applications are now invited from schools to participate in The Beatles’ Singing Days on March 5 and 6, 2020 More at www.peterboroughsings.org.uk.

1. School Rock n Roll Singing Days at The Cresset School Rock n Roll Singing Days at The Cresset Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. School Rock n Roll Singing Days at The Cresset Braybrook Primary. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. School Rock n Roll Singing Days at The Cresset Highlees Primary. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. School Rock n Roll Singing Days at The Cresset Lime Academy Watergall Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more