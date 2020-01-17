£1,000 for Peterborough school’s book bus fund

A housebuilder has donated £1,000 to a Peterborough school raising funds for a book bus after having to sacrifice its library due to a growing number of pupils.

The donation is part of Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire’s ongoing Community Fund scheme which has been created to strengthen ties with the communities local to the company’s developments.

Nicola Pierce, Head Teacher at St Augustine’s Church of England School, in Palmerston Road, said: “The school has grown rapidly over the last eight years and we are bursting at the seams!

“Unfortunately we had to sacrifice our library area to create more teaching space and since my appointment in 2015, we have been raising money to create a reading space for the children.

“Three years ago we purchased a bus to redevelop into a ‘book bus’ on the school grounds. So far, we have raised enough money to fund the internal and external works but we need to raise more funds to be able to fill the bus with books.”

She continued: “It is absolutely wonderful that Barratt and David Wilson Homes are supporting local causes, we are really grateful for this donation towards our book bus fund.”

Will Phair, Head of Sales at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “Giving back to the local community is a vital part of the work that we do as a housebuilder. It’s great to be able to help a local school, as we have a lot of families with young children living on our developments. We look forward to visiting the ‘book bus’ once it opens!”

Around one in eight schools do not have a designated library space, and primaries are less likely to have one than secondary schools. Creating a ‘book bus’ is a great way to give children access to these resources.