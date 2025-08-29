Independent guesthouses outshine chains in UK, research reveals

Cambridge-based entrepreneur Inga Grigaitiene | No Credit

Independent guesthouses outshine chains, research reveals, as Brits demand ‘human hospitality’ in 2025.

The UK’s guesthouse sector is enjoying a resurgence in 2025, as new travel data reveals that over half of British travellers (53%) now prioritise authentic, personal stays over hotel chains.

The research from VisitBritain 2025 Travel Trends comes at a time when chain hotels continue to expand across UK cities, but travellers are increasingly seeking experiences rooted in connection, culture, and community.

According to VisitEngland, boutique and independent stays are forecast to see a 12 per cent growth in bookings this year, with international visitors especially drawn to the ‘local touch’ of guesthouses.

For Cambridge-based entrepreneur Inga Grigaitiene, owner of the multi-award-winning A & B Guesthouse, these statistics confirm what she has seen first-hand for years.

“Guests rarely remember the size of the TV or the thread count of the sheets,” she said.

“They remember how they felt - welcomed, valued, and at home.

That is something a chain cannot replicate.”

Her guesthouse has hosted everyone from academics and global business leaders to families visiting their children at university.

The feedback is consistently the same: it’s the human connection that stands out.

The trend towards more intimate stays mirrors wider UK travel behaviour in 2025.

Domestic tourism is up 6% year-on-year, with more Britons opting for shorter, personalised breaks rather than standardised hotel offerings [VisitBritain].

The so-called ‘Airbnb effect’ has shifted consumer expectations, with 7 in 10 UK travellers now saying they seek accommodation that feels “unique and rooted in local culture” [Mintel Travel Report 2025].

Sustainability and community impact are driving decisions, with independent guesthouses seen as more eco-conscious and supportive of local economies than corporate chains.

For Inga, hospitality has never been just a business transaction but a calling.

“We are more than service providers - we are storytellers, connectors, and cultural ambassadors.

The future of hospitality belongs to those who dare to lead with heart.”

With guesthouses across the UK reporting increased bookings for 2025, the sector is poised to thrive in the face of competition from big hotel brands.