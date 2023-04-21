If you’re someone who leaves filling up the petrol in the car to the last minute, you might question how far you can make it after the fuel light comes on. And if the dreaded light takes you by surprise and you’re miles from a petrol station, panic might set in.

As the cost of living crisis continues, prices are rising everywhere from food to bills and fuel, making it more difficult to afford everything from car finance payments to central heating. The rising costs mean that you have to be careful with how much you are spending at the pumps and how far you can drive before you need to refuel.

New research from Moneybarn has revealed which cars will get you the furthest after the light has come on and which brand is the most energy efficient. The research also shows which cars can take you the furthest with just £10 of fuel.

If you’re guilty of leaving it to the last minute to put petrol in your car , here’s how far you will be able to make it without breaking down

Most Popular

Cars with the longest fuel light range in the UK

1. Ford Mondeo

Miles left on an empty tank: 75.89

2. Mercedes E-Class

Miles left on an empty tank: 71.14

3. BMW 5 Series

Miles left on an empty tank: 65.52

4. Volkswagen Golf

Miles left on an empty tank: 65.03 miles left

5. Ford Focus

Miles left on an empty tank: 64.63 miles

6. Audi A3

Miles left on an empty tank: 60.93 miles left

7. BMW 3 Series

Miles left on an empty tank: 60.61 miles left

8. Citroen C4

Miles left on an empty tank: 60.27 miles left

9. Skoda Octavia

Miles left on an empty tank: 58.41 miles left

The UK’s most fuel-efficient cars